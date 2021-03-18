5 years later, the stalled EU migrant deal in Turkey remains a model





Recent signals from Brussels and Ankara suggest that an agreement will be found to revive the EU Declaration on Turkey of March 2016 which reduced migrant arrivals to the Greek islands in a relative flow within two years and an update of its terms likely. I think it should continue to be implemented and continue to be the key framework for migration co-operation, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday, a week before presenting a report at a summit of 27 bloc leaders. countries for the troubled state of EU-Turkey ties. For Borrell, the deal saved lives, stopped most people trying to cross the Aegean Sea to islands like Lesbos and Samos, and improved refugee circumstances in Turkey. But for aid groups, it set up open-air prisons where thousands of people have languished in scandalous conditions while others have been stranded in Turkey. Eve Geddie, Director of Amnesty International’s EU office, said that five years later, 15,000 women, men and children remain trapped in overcrowded camps. She said it underscores the EU ‘s readiness to reach agreements based solely on political convenience with little regard for the inevitable human cost. International Rescue Committees Imogen Sudbery says this triggered a mental health emergency. It has become clear that outsourcing EU management to non-EU countries is not even a humane, sustainable or workable solution, she said. The deal was drafted in a panic after the arrival of more than 1 million people in Europe in 2015, many of them Syrians and Iraqis fleeing the conflict, sparked one of the EU’s biggest political crises as countries barged on how arrivals management. According to her, the EU offered Turkey up to 6 billion euros ($ 7.1 billion) in aid to Syrian refugees on its territory, visa-free travel for Turkish nationals and swift EU membership talks to persuade Ankara to stop settling tens. thousands of migrants abroad to Greece. It all involves some legal limit; The European Supreme Court has no jurisdiction over its terms. It was a one-on-one arrangement. For every migrant Turkey received from the Greek islands, one Syrian would be relocated from Turkey to the EU. As of March 2016, according to EU figures, Turkey received 2,140 people, plus 601 under an agreement with Greece, while the EU placed 28,621 people. The impact of the deal was immediate. Achievements from Turkey fell within two years, but disagreements between EU countries continue today. The deal itself stalled a year ago as the coronavirus spread, and after Turkey, angered by a lack of EU support for its invasion of northern Syria, gave approval for thousands of migrants to flee, sparking clashes on the Greek border. More than 3,000 people who were in Greece have found new homes in 13 European countries since April. None were sent to Turkey. Still, the money continues to actually flow The EU recently extended two programs for Syrian refugees in Turkey worth almost half a billion euros (almost $ 600 million). The money does not go to the government, but the migrants’ expenses will flow into the Turkish economy. Visas and accession talks, however, have been in a stalemate for years and are unlikely to fluctuate. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday blamed the detention there for political motives. Turkey has fulfilled all its obligations since 2016, Cavusoglu said, and he encouraged Europeans to respond to Turkey’s proposals to improve the agreement, which he said includes support for refugees willing to return to Syria. We must now ensure the voluntary, safe and honorable return of Syrians and meet the basic humanitarian needs of those returning, he said. This leaves the EU tied. Europeans do not consider Syria a safe place to send refugees. But Turkey has maneuvered itself into the center of Europe’s interests. He plays a role in Syria and Libya another source of many migrants and is a key player in talks on the divided island of Cyprus resuming next month. Despite the challenges, EU foreign and interior ministers discussed again this week how to develop better partnerships with other countries migrants leaving or transiting, mainly to Africa, using trade, development aid, investment, education and visas. like carrots and sticks. EU Green Lawmaker Tineke Strik told the Associated Press that the EU-Turkey agreement opened the door to shift responsibility for hosting refugees in countries outside Europe. This contracting increases the risk of refugee human rights violations without the EU taking action against it. More similar agreements mean more repression of refugees and less solidarity. Suzan Fraser reported from Ankara. Elena Becatoros in Athens, Greece, contributed to this report. Follow AP global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos