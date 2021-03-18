Despite some gains, violence against women remains a global ‘pandemic’

On the same day US lawmakers voted to authorize the Act Against Violence Against Women, members of the UK parliament received a domestic abuse bill. Both of those votes come a day after a gunman in Atlanta killed eight people, six of them Asian women, in three area spas.

The rage of shooting in the United States and the recent murder of Sarah Everard in London underscore a wider global crisis of violence against women, which begins for many victims in their teens, experts said.

According to a last report released by the World Health Organization, one in four young women aged 15 and 24 who have been in a romantic relationship experienced violence from a partner.

Globally, intimate partner violence is the most widespread form of violence against women and affects an estimated 641 million people worldwide, the WHO found. Nearly 30 percent of women said they had been subjected to some form of physical or sexual violence, but experts suspect the true figure could be much higher.

It is undoubtedly a pandemic public health concern that we have failed to address systematically, said Kalliopi Mingeirou, head of End violence against women initiative at UN Women, which collaborated with the WHO on its latest study. We were seeing it happening in all places, in all classes. Violence against women and girls does not happen in isolation. It is systematic.

The problem is equally prevalent in the United States, where one in four women are victims of intimate partner violence, according to National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives voted in favor of two resolutions that would strengthen protections for women. The Equal Rights Amendment stipulates that equality of rights under the law will not be denied or denied by the United States or any state because of sex. “And the Violence Against Women Act, which expired in 2019, aims to help stop abuse and domestic violence, sexual harassment of women and girls, and provide resources for victims and survivors.

The masses met with praise and support from women advocacy groups, including the feminist majority, which said in a statement that now is the time to ensure our generation and all future generations will not face continued discrimination and violence. sexual, but instead will have new opportunities under the law.

It’s not about sex, but about power, said Ruth Rosen, a former columnist and professor at the University of California, Davis. It has to do with power over another person, with rights. Many men still feel right to get what they want, and that is an act of power.

Rosen has been involved in the women’s rights movement since the late 1960s and was herself a victim of harassment by male colleagues during her early years at the academy. When she first joined the feminist movement, there were no conditions for sexual harassment or even domestic violence, she said.

The road began to shift in the 1970s when organizers held the first Take Back the Night march and then back in 1990 when Anita Hill accused U.S. Supreme Court candidate Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment, Rosen said.

Now, demonstrators in London and elsewhere are marching to Reclaim the Roads following the abduction and death of Sarah Everard, a London marketing executive whose body was discovered last week in a wooded area tens of miles from where she was seen for the last time alive. A police officer has been charged with her murder.

Every day I see another place where women are marching, Rosen said. When I see women in Australia and England and Mexico and Japan, the #MeToo movement has indeed spread to other cultures, and is becoming a global movement.

Everards’s death sparked protests across the UK, including Australia, where thousands marched earlier this week all dressed in black and demanding an end to sexual violence and gender inequality.

Protesters clash with police during a demonstration to commemorate International Women’s Day in Mexico City on March 8, 2021. Pedro Pardo / AFP – Getty Images File

Women in Mexico have also taken to the streets recently. The protests there took a violent turn last week after demonstrators clashed with local police and tore down metal barricades. During previous gender equality protests in Mexico, some women claimed to have been sexually harassed or assaulted by law enforcement officers.

In 2019, Mexico recorded 971 alleged victims of female homicide, or intentional homicide of women, and an alleged 2,862 female homicide victims. Only 25 percent of homicide cases are investigated as gender-related crimes.

Amnesty International issued a report earlier this month accusing Mexican authorities of using illegal force and sexual violence to silence women protesting violence against women.

“During arrests and transfers, police officers spoke to women using violent and sexualized language, threatened them with sexual violence and subjected them to physical and sexual violence,” said Tania Reneaum Panszi, executive director at Amnesty International Mexico, in a statement. ” Many women did not know where they were, who was arresting them or where they were taking them, which meant that they were in danger of extinction.

An increase in gender-based violence has also been recorded in India, prompting the United Nations in December to call the problem a pandemic shade exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak, which has forced more people to stay home and lose access to social services.

I personally do not know a single woman in my life who has not experienced harassment or abuse, Mingeirou said. The problem is that it is considered a normal part of life. We grow up as women and girls to get used to this.

But the global push against gender-based violence is yielding some results, she added. A coalition of United Nations member states, including Mexico, Germany and the United Kingdom, will convene later this month for the Gender Equality Forum to promote sustainable change for women and girls. And some countries, such as Fiji and Australia, have already drawn up national action plans to address violence against women.

Equality cannot be treated in isolation, Mingeirou said. We all need to join forces.