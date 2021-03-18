Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said on Thursday that his government would move the Supreme Court if the bills approved by the State Assembly do not receive presidential approval. The Punjab Assembly passed a bill against the three central farm laws last month.

“Unfortunately, the governor is still sitting instead of sending them for presidential approval, even though Vidhan Sabha had unanimously approved the bills, with all the parties voting for them,” Singh said.

The center should repeal the three farm laws, sit down with farmers and make new legislation in their place, the prime minister said as he addressed mediators at the end of four years of his government.

“I do not understand why the central government is trying to break the ancient time-tested relationship between farmers and arhtiyas,” Singh said, adding that the new laws are not an improvement on the existing system and will destroy the agricultural sector.

Ahrtiyas are commissioning agents who help farmers sell their produce to buyers. Ahrtiyas facilitate the transaction between farmers and buyers – buyers can be a person, a firm or a company or a cooperative or a government agency or even a public enterprise agency, a public agency or a corporation – and receive a commission to facilitate the transaction after which they pay farmers money for their produce.

Punjab became the first country in the country to pass four bills and a resolution against central laws in October last year. The Amarinder Singh government said the changes would protect the interests of farming states, who worry that central legislation would deprive them of the minimum government-fixed support prices (EMPs) for their production and put them at the mercy of of large corporate houses.

Since state laws are at odds with the central laws, which were signed by President Ram Nath Kovind, they would require presidential approval approval.

In February this year, Singh said his government would bring change bills to deny the Three Farm Law Centers back to Vidhan Sabha since the governor failed to send previous Bills to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Earlier this month, the Congress government in Punjab passed a resolution during the state assembly budget session, demanding the withdrawal of three unconditional farm laws from the Center.