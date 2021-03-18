Tanzania Magufuli’s death draws sadness but anger from some





As homage comes from other African heads of state, the Tanzanian opposition leader has been candid in his criticism of Magufuli. Her poetic justice, opposition leader Tundu Lissu said Thursday about Magufulis’s death, claiming he underwent COVID-19. President Magufuli challenged the world to fight COVID-19. He challenged the East African community, he challenged all of our neighbors. He challenged science. He refused to take the basic precautions that people around the world are told to take in the fight against COVID-19, Lissu told Kenya Television Network. He did not wear a face mask. He actually denigrated anyone who wore a face mask. He did not believe in vaccines. He did not believe in science. He placed his trust in faith healers and herbal inventions of dubious medical value. tha Lissu. And what happened? He landed with COVID-19. And now they are telling us that he had heart disease. Corset Corona. Lissu, who spoke from exile in Belgium, recalled that in September 2017 Magufuli said those who were against his economic reforms deserved to die. Shortly afterwards Lissu was shot 16 times and he fled the country to Belgium. Lissu returned to Tanzania to challenge Magufuli in the October 2020 election. He lost to Magufuli in the election damaged by violence and widespread allegations of vote rigging. Government security forces blocked thousands of opposition observers from monitoring the polls. Lissu returned to Belgium after criticizing the election, saying he was unsure. Lissu said the news of Magufulis’ death did not surprise him as he had received credible information since March 7 that the president was seriously ill. What surprises me is that his regime continues to lie about the cause of his death and the time he died, he said. He said informed sources who had told him about Magufulis disease also told him that the president had been dead since March 10th. Maguful had been missing from the public eye since Feb. 27, when he was sworn in as a new secretary after his predecessor died with what many speculated was COVID-19. For days government officials denied that he was ill claiming he was busy and the president is not obliged to make public appearances. This is the time to open a new chapter in Tanzania, said Lissu, Magufuli in the five years he was president caused havoc in our country. There are so many people who have been killed in five years. There are many people who have been injured, tortured, persecuted. I barely escaped with my life. He is dead and this is an opportunity, a rare opportunity, for our country to unite for national reconciliation, he said. Leading African comrades have begun to praise Magufulis leadership. Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is also chairman of the East African Community, announced that Kenya will observe seven days of national mourning in which the country’s flag will be flown at half-staff. During the transfer of President Magufuli, I lost a friend, colleague and visionary ally with whom I worked closely, particularly in our commitment to establishing lasting ties between Kenya and Tanzania, Kenyatta said in a live broadcast on Thursday. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

