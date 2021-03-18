For two decades, China has taken its course in almost every dispute in its neighborhood. Advancing into the Himalayas, Southeast Asia, the South China Sea, and the East China Sea, China has become the main threat along a vast Indo-Pacific arc. Beijing defense spending is now more than six times higher than it was at the beginning of the millennium, according to independent SIPRI Ratings. Over the past two decades, China has grown from sixth in the world to second in total defense spending with a spectacular increase.

Of course, this worries China’s neighbors. And just as naturally, those neighbors are now being pushed in response.

If the Chinas next door are potential partners it is US President Joe Biden so eager to work with them, they hardly need the encouragement of the US to set up their own guards when it comes to China. A look around China’s borders shows that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) faces incumbent and emerging military rivals from all sides. Even assuming a Russia-China BRINGINGa perspective that is always closer than China faces challenges in all that one might call the Indo-Pacific arc. These countries, stretching from India in the southwest to Japan in the northeast, would form an effective defense against Chinese expansionism even in the absence of clear US encouragement and support.

The Indo-Pacific arch is stronger at the edges and weaker in the middle. The Japanese Self Defense Forces have one high reputation for technology and readiness. Opposing the Chinas aircraft construction program, Japan is transforming two existing helicopter carriers into fixed-wing aircraft carriers. Although Japanese carriers will be much smaller than Chinas, Japanese aircraft launched by fifth-generation stealth F-35 fighters will pack a much larger handful. By comparison, the PLA Navys Shenyang J-15 is a less advanced fourth-generation fighter that has experienced serious technical problems.

Japan certainly has the technological resources and knowledge to take care of itself. At the opposite end of the Indo-Pacific arc, India is often perceived to be a relative weakening when compared to China. But these perceptions are long outdated, if indeed they have ever been true. Back in 1962, China captured large parts of Indian mountain territory in a five-week lightning war. But this victory was the result of a sudden attack in peacetime against an unsuspecting friendly country. Since then, India has taken to heart the old proverb: Deceive me once, shame on you; deceive me twice, shame on me.

Despite China’s massive military modernization, India is now likely to have the upper hand on the Himalayan border. To begin with, China’s 1962 advances, although deeply rooted in India, shifted the front line closer to India ‘s supply bases and further from China. In more detail, infrastructure improvements in Chinas have been compared to mountain tunnels and all-weather roads built by Border Roads Organization Indias. In a strategic theater where logistics is everything, the tunneling of BROs has tremendously enhanced the Armys Indian ability to transport heavy equipment from rear bases to the Indian-Chinese Line of Actual Control. Add to that the vast experience fighting in glaciers and the sustainability of India Special Border Forces commandos (many of whom have been recruited by the Tibetan community in exile), and India has a winning proposal in the high-altitude war.

The Indian Air Force also has a major technical advantage over Chinas PLA: At an altitude of 10,000 meters (3,000 meters), India’s air bases ahead are very high, but not nearly as high. in China. And unlike India, China has no low-altitude bases anywhere in the region. That makes a big difference, since Chinas planes should be poured up to half of the rockets and their fuel in order to take off in the super thin air of the Tibetan Plateau. Throw in buying India top-of-the-line French Rafale aircraft fighters, potential Modernizing of its Russian Sukhoi SU-30 squadrons, and the imminent deployment of advanced Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, and the Indian Air Force may soon possess absolute air superiority throughout the LAC. The indigenously developed Tejas multirole fighter is just the icing on the cake.

Farther east, China’s 1,300-mile (2,100-kilometer) border with Myanmar is so unsafe that China, perhaps inspired by former US President Donald Trump, is building a 10 meter (3 meter) high wall to enclose it. The military invasion of Myanmar, widely perceived in the West as favoring China, has actually been an obstacle: China was particularly close to Aung San Suu Kyi National League for Democracy and now sees its position in the country threatened by the military and street protesters. China has long been charged with support separatist rebels in Myanmar; the overthrow of the government by the civilian government led by Suu Kyi may have been as much anti-China as a coup d’etat anti-democracy.

Vietnam, which like India was once the victim of a sudden Chinese attack, has been in bad shape with its big communist brother since the 1979 invasion of China. Vietnam’s defense budget today is relatively small, but has focused its investments on coastal defense. Reflecting the area’s anti-entry / denial (A2 / AD) strategies in the early 2000s, it has invested heavily in anti-ship missiles, and is always rumored be on the verge of joint Russian-Indian acquisition of BrahMos, a Ramiz supersonic missile that is said to be the fastest such weapon in the world. Thus as China moves forward from A2 / AD to enforce forecasting strategies in the South China Sea, Vietnam is developing its A2 / AD capacity in order to deny the PLA Navy’s ability to operate in the area.

The weak points in the Indo-Pacific arch are the islands. The Philippines, which under its messy President Rodrigo Duterte has flirted with a possible Chinese alliance, is a wild card. However after four years of harsh anti-SH.BA rhetoric, Duterte faces a increasing reaction from a widely pro-American public. The countries’ armed forces apparently also favor maintaining close ties with the United States. Like its Vietnamese counterpart, the Philippine Fleet is thirsty to Buy BrahMos Missile Ships at a Deal That Is much closer in consumption than that between India and Vietnam. In another A2 / AD evolution, the only realistic goal for these missiles would be the China Navy operating in the South China Sea.

Taiwan is another weak country. The problem here is not a failure to resolve the repression in Hong Kong has only solidified the Taiwanese mindset against Chinabut an unwillingness to make the necessary sacrifices. Taiwan spends only 1.7 percent of its defense GDP, a small fraction for a country facing constant threats of invasion by its much larger neighbor. Although Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has budgeted for a major defense boost for 2021, the budget still has are called insufficient by US officials. Taiwan has announced PURCHASE of 66 F-16 workhorse fighter jets, but its immediate need is for gig anti-ship and Patriot anti-aircraft missiles. Purchasing programs for both have been hit by budget constraints.

Finally, although South Korea is primarily concerned with the threat from the North, the country has notified its natives aircraft carrier AND jet fighter programs. Some commentators have called them national vanity projects, but they can be thrown as reliably as attempts to catapult South Korea already the impressive industrial defense base into the information age. As hulls and air frames turn into commodity products, South Korea’s main domestic added value for its fighters will be avionics such as radars and guidance systems. The planned aircraft carrier of the country will be equipped with F-35 aircraft manufactured by the US and South Korea electronic warfare equipment

Do it all together, and Navy’s PLA three aircraft carriersone an old Soviet hull, the second an upgraded copy of the first and the third an experimental Chinese design will have to face two Japanese carriers and one South Korean equipped with the F-35, plus two Indian carriers to boot. And this before dealing with factoring in Japan-based super-carriers in the US. In the air, China faces the all-modern air forces of India, South Korea and Japan, and growing A2 / AD threats from middle countries. Farther away, Australian forces could play a supportive role if Canberra seeks political will. There are still weak points in the Indo-Pacific arch. But overall, the forecast does not look good for China.

The key lesson in all of this is that the United States does not have to offer security in the Indo-Pacific keep the region free and open, do not have the resilient and inclusive mind, as all four Quad leaders decided at their summit last week. All Washington needs to do is provide a security framework into which other countries can put their efforts. It can do this through the Quad mechanism, but this would require a Quad focused on maritime security not on climate change and coronavirus. But even without a defense-focused Quad, Indo-Pacific arc countries are fully capable of defending themselves against Chinese aggression. The United States can provide the tools, technology, and training, but China’s neighbors can and should take the lead in keeping their neighborhood safe.