Supreme Court overturns “Tie Rakhi for Bail” order from Madhya Pradesh Supreme Court on Sexual Assault Case





The Supreme Court has ordered the creation of training modules for the awareness of judges. New Delhi: Supreme Court order Madhya Pradesh in a case of sexual assault – requiring the accused to tie “rakhi” by the woman to receive bail – was overturned by the Supreme Court today. The Supreme Court, which was hearing a request from nine women lawyers, ordered that in such cases, stereotypes should be avoided. The court also issued instructions to sensitize judges and lawyers, agreeing with the applicants’ view that it was “severely trivializing the trauma suffered by the complainant”. The applicants had challenged the condition of parole, claiming that such orders objectified the woman. The case was related to the bail order for a Vikram Bagri, who was in jail in Ujjain on charges of sexually assaulting a neighbor. In April 2020, he had filed a conditional petition in Indore. On July 30, Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court granted him bail. One of the conditions was for the accused to go to the woman’s house in Rakshabandhan and get a tied brandy. The husband also had to vow to protect the wife as a brother and give her Rs 11,000. He was also asked to pay Rs 5,000’s son’s son for clothes and cakes. The court had requested that photographs of the event be submitted to the register. On October 16, the high court had ordered a freeze on parole and the release of the accused. During the hearing, the General Prosecutor KK Venugopal, who was assisting the court, questioned the condition set for granting the condition. The High Court judge, he said, was content with “simple drama” and gender awareness was sought to arrest a trend of judges trivializing sexual offenses and damaging victims’ dignity. In its order, the high court had issued numerous instructions, including one on the establishment of training modules for the awareness of judges and lawyers.

