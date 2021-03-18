The Agriculture and Allied Sectors in Telangana receive Rs 25,000 Cro

The State Government is ready to give a boost to the Agriculture sector with emphasis on modern cultivation methods, farm mechanization and market-driven production.

Hyderabad: Agriculture has emerged as the only sector that has withstood the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the state, making significant progress. Reflecting the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the State government has allocated over 25,000 Crore Rs for the Agriculture sector including 5,225 Cro Rs towards the abolition of the harvest loan in the State budget for 2021-22. The State Government is ready to give a boost to the Agriculture sector with emphasis on modern cultivation methods, farm mechanization and market-driven production.

In his budget speech, Minister of Finance T Harish Rao informed that the progressive measures of the State government for the renewal of agriculture and allied sectors since the formation of the State had paid off as they played an important role even during the difficult times of the pandemic of Corona. He said the sector had been very progressive and the annual cultivated area has increased from 1.41 cc acres in 2014-15 to 2.12 cc acres in 2020-21, recording over 49 per cent growth. Similarly, crop production doubled from 2.5 million tonnes in 2014-15 to a record production of 4.11 metric tonnes in 2020-21.

“Farmers in Telangana produced crops valued at Rs one dollar last year. The state also made significant progress in cotton cultivation and emerged as the second largest cotton producing country in the country with cultivation at 60.54 hectares, “he said. The minister added that Telangana supplied 64 tonnes of lawsuits to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in the 2020 Yasangi season, which is 56 percent of the total square purchased by the FCI.

Harish Rao stated that being a farmer himself, Prime Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instilled confidence in farmers by introducing innovative programs like Rythu Bandu, Rythu Bhima, etc. Which received praise from the United Nations. The programs presented at Telangana have become models for the whole country. He said the State government was spending Rs 10,500 crore to supply farmers with uninterrupted quality and free energy supply. In addition to ensuring timely supply of fertilizers and urea, the State government focused on renovating reservoirs and thus improving groundwater levels. At the same time, the construction of irrigation projects is underway.

Incentives for Palm Oil Cultivation

To increase farmers’ incomes, the State government has decided to promote oil palm cultivation to 8.14 hectares in the state and accordingly has prepared a comprehensive plan. To encourage farmers to get its cultivation, the government will provide a subsidy of Rs 30,000 per hectare and also took steps to ensure that the balance input cost is met through bank financing to reduce the immediate burden on the farmer. “India is now importing palm oil worth Rs.70,000 crore a year. By cultivating it, we will not only realize huge savings in foreign currency, but also good returns for farmers for 30 years. “The state government has formulated a comprehensive plan to provide farmers with all the facilities required for oil palm cultivation,” he added.

Rythu Vedikalu and Drying platforms

The State Government built 2,601 Vedikas Rythu at a cost of Rs 572.22 crore to facilitate meetings between farmers to discuss common issues within the six months of last year. During fiscal period 2021–22, the government will take over the construction of $ 750 drying platforms to cover the needs of farmers a loop.

Farm mechanization and food processing industry

Stressing the need to adopt new practices in agriculture in line with the changing situation, the government decided to promote farm mechanization. Accordingly, the government has decided to support farmers financially to enable them to provide modern agricultural machinery and set aside Rs 1,500 crore to stimulate mechanization. In the last five years, the State government provided a subsidy of Rs 14,644 Cro for farm mechanization and also spent another Rs 951 crop to provide tractors, machinery and other agricultural tools. The government also decided to promote food processing units across the State. In principle, a decision was made to promote these units through self-help groups, which would not only improve farmers’ incomes, but also provide large-scale employment in rural areas.

Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima

Both Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima have turned out to be the main pillars for the agricultural sector in the state. Launched in 2018, the Rythu Bandhu scheme has become a nationwide model. The government is currently providing Rs 10,000 per hectare per year covering two harvest seasons. The State Government has not stopped assistance under Rythu Bandu despite the cut in State finances due to the Corona pandemic. Against the 14,736 harvests spent during the 2020-21 financial year, an estimated Rs 14,800 is earmarked for the 2021-22 scheme. About Rs 35,911 crore has been spent on the scheme over the last three fiscals benefiting 59.25 lakh farmers who make up about 90 per cent of small and marginal farmers.

The State Government had set aside another 1,200 Cro Rs for the Rythu Bima scheme in 2021-22 towards the insurance premium providing insurance coverage of Rs 5 loop for farmers. About $ 1.141.4 billion was spent on insurance premiums in 2020-21 providing insurance coverage for 32.73 lakh farmers. In the last three years, the insurance amount of Rs 2,328 crore was paid to 46,564 farming families.

Development of the dairy industry

Noting that milk development is as crucial as agriculture for rural development, Harish Rao said the Telangana government transformed the dairy sector into a cash cow by providing the necessary support for cooperative dairies and providing incentives of Rs 5 per liter in purchased milk from these dairies. He had also revived Telangana Vijaya milk by improving its operational efficiency. “The average daily milk supply from Telangana Vijaya Dairy has increased from 1.27 lakh liters in 2014 to 2.89 lakh liters this year. Similarly, Vijaya Dairy which had debts amounting to Rs 30 million after the formation of the State, is holding fixed deposits of $ 58.5 million. It has a turnover of Rs 676 crore, ”he said. About 1,730 cro allocated to the livestock, dairy and fisheries department.

