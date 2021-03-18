Hong Kong leader’s art museum comments spark new fears of censorship

Written by Oscar Holland, CNNHong Kong

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has told officials to be “extremely careful” in ensuring that exhibits at a new major art museum do not violate the city’s comprehensive national security law, sparking new fears over censorship in the territory.

Asked by pro-Beijing lawmaker Eunice Yung if the long-awaited M + museum risks “inciting hatred” against China with some of his artwork, Lam told the Hong Kong Legislative Council that she recognized concerns that the institution’s exhibits could pass an indeterminate red line. ”

She added that her government respects “artistic and cultural freedom of expression”, but said that since the adoption of national security legislation – which criminalizes acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and cooperation with foreign powers – all Hong Kong compatriots they are required to maintain national security. “

Lam’s comments come just days after M + director Suhanya Raffel said she would be free to display politically sensitive works, including those of dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei. The museum’s 8,000-item collection also contains various references to the 1989 Tiananmen Square strike, a theme considered offshore by galleries in mainland China, as well as satirical descriptions of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong.

Set to open to the public by the end of 2021, M + will see 17,000 square feet (about 183,000 square feet) of exhibition space housed across 33 galleries. Often cited as Asia’s response to the Museum of Modern Art in New York or the Tate Modern in London, the ambitious museum is home to the West Kowloon Cultural District, a vast art district built on 100 acres of land reclaimed from Victoria Harbor.

But the introduction of national security law, a response to the pro-democracy protests that rocked the city in 2019, has raised concerns about the possibility of censorship – or self-censorship – in museums.

While the legislation does not explicitly address political art, the city’s artists and curators have nevertheless expressed fears that pro-democracy, or anti-China, works could fall short of its vague parameters.

For M +, this has raised questions about some of the 1,500 items donated by Swiss collector Uli Sigg. Considered one of the most comprehensive collections of Chinese contemporary art, Sigg’s articles include a number of works by Him, such as a 1997 photograph pointing to the artist holding his middle finger in Tiananmen Square.

The collection also includes some images from the 1989 strike by Hong Kong-born photographer Liu Heung Shing, including injured demonstrators being rushed to a hospital and a couple hiding under a bridge as tanks spin over them.

The process of ‘cultural politicization’

The museum has not yet revealed which of the artwork in the collection will be on public display with its opening later this year. But at a news conference marking the completion of the building last week, Director Raffel said there would be “no problem” displaying He’s work or parts alluding to the Tiananmen Square massacre.

In a statement to CNN on Thursday, the publicly funded museum elaborated on its position, saying it “would comply with Hong Kong laws” while “maintaining the highest level of professional integrity.”

“The development of the Museum’s exhibition and collection is based on research and academic rigor,” the statement read. “Like any museum, it’s the role of M + to ensure that our collections and exhibitions are presented in an appropriate and appropriate way to stimulate discussion, research, learning, knowledge and enjoyment.”

So far, Hong Kong national security law has been used primarily against opposition activists and pro-democracy figures, such as media mogul Jimmy Lai. But it has also coincided with the virtual disappearance of protest art, as well as the growing use of denials with carefully written words from the place of culture trying to distance themselves from possible wrongdoings.

For artist Kacey Wong, once a regular part of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, the vague wording of the legislation leaves her open to abuse by the authorities.

“Carrie Lam’s so-called ‘red line’ is so flexible that it is open to the government or its agents to use it to prosecute anyone they do not like,” Wong said in a telephone interview.

“Hong Kong is going through this process of cultural politicization now,” he added. “It’s kind of like that Weiwei (said), that ‘everything is art, everything is politics.'”

Just this week, was the screening of a documentary about the Hong Kong protests, “Inside the Red Brick Wall” it is said that drawn from a local film theater. The ruling followed an editorial on the front page of one of the city’s pro-Beijing newspapers, Ta Kung Pao, condemning the use of public arts funds for cultural organizations they considered in violation of national security law.

According to Wong, these recent controversies collectively point to a broader squeeze of artistic expression.

“All of these events are linked together,” he said, adding: “So it’s not just (about) Uli Sigg’s collection – it’s almost a purge within the government arts and culture systems.”

Main image title: M + Museum in Hong Kong