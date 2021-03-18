Saudi Telecom will develop the AI ​​infrastructure with the Kingdoms data body





DUBAI: Port operator DP World announced on Thursday its profits slipped 29 percent in 2020 from $ 846 million last year as the coronavirus pandemic froze supply chains and boosted world trade flows.

The port operator, which was taken off the stock exchange and returned to full state ownership last June, stressed that it challenged analysts’ low expectations for global trade during the difficult period. The maritime firm, one of the worlds largest, has faced various challenges with the rise of the virus, rising regional tensions and trade wars.

In its annual report, DP World said its 2020 revenue grew 11 percent to $ 8.53 million, an increase attributable to a year of acquisitions. DP World reported revenue of $ 7.68 billion and profits of $ 1.19 billion in 2019. Port operators who deregistered from the stock exchange came as its parent company, Dubai World, sought to repay more than $ 5 billion to banks.

Despite gloomy forecasts of declining global trade last spring, DP World said the container terminal industry has shown resilience, driving automation and digital investment. In recent months, the company has done fast business. DP World reached a $ 4.5 billion deal with one of Canada’s largest pension fund managers to expand its footprint in Europe and Asia Pacific last fall. He won several lucrative concessions this year to build major ports and logistics centers in Indonesia, Senegal and Angola.

The company is also planning a joint bid with an Israeli port operator for the newly privatized Israel Port Haifa Port, following a progress agreement to normalize relations between the countries. At a news conference Thursday, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman and CEO of DP Worlds, told reporters that the company intends to invest in other major Israeli ports, including the southern cities of Ashdod and Eilat.

Israelis have good infrastructure and economic business policies that encourage investment, bin Sulayem said, making European ports accessible to the Middle East and the (Indian) subcontinent.

DP World now operates in 61 countries along some of the busiest world transport routes, from Brisbane, Australia, in the East to Prince Rupert, Canada, in the West. The company has aggressively expanded its reach to the Horn of Africa, positioning the UAE as one of the leading foreign players clustering in the strategic Red Sea.

