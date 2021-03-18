The British face 1,000 fines if they do not complete the Census 2021 survey





The census, a survey of all households in England and Wales, includes questions such as who you live with, the type of property you live in and employment status. Photo: Getty Images The British are required to complete the 2021 Census poll ideally by March 21, otherwise they could risk being hit with a fine of $ 1,000 ($ 1,400). The census, a survey of all households in England and Wales, includes questions such as who you live with, the type of property you live in and employment status. Anyone who does not complete the form will have a registration officer contact them and further non-compliance could result in a lawsuit and risk of 1,000 fines plus the associated court costs. According to the registration website, it is a violation to provide false information or not complete the registration. “Everyone should complete the registration and provide accurate information. Your answers to the registration questions will help organizations make decisions about planning and financing public services in your area, including transportation, education, and health care.” explained the website. However, some questions are labeled as voluntary and it is not a violation to skip these. According to Money Saving Expert, The British must technically fill out the form by March 21, though this may be done sooner or later. LOOK: Martin Lewis encourages people to compare energy prices READ MORE: UK cuts electric car grants by 500 “This is because this is the day that is being used as a picture of life in 2021. If you can not fill out the form on the day itself, do it as soon as you can later, but fill it out based on your circumstances on March 21. You you can fill out the forms online by the beginning of May.You can fill out the form technically before March 21 if your circumstances do not change, but contact ONS [Office for National Statistics]… if you do this and something then changes before Registration Day, “the article said. He also said fines are a last resort. In England and Wales, four people received a maximum of 1,000 fines for non-compliance in the last census in 2011, while 270 people were fined an average of 218. To complete the online registration, the British will need a 16-character access code, which they should have received by mail, addressed to the ‘individual resident’. The story goes on They may request a new login code to start a new registration on the website if they have lost it or not received it. This can be sent by text or mail. Activists are eager to point out that people can request an individual login code, allowing them to respond separately from their family. This confidential process will bypass any other details of the registration provided on their behalf, and will allow people who are not open about their identity with those with whom they live to respond accurately. LOOK: Easy budget tips when leaving home

