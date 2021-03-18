US-China talks could end with fueling trade tensions





US Secretary of State Tony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will head to the two-day meeting with Chinese counterparts Wang Yi and Yang Jiechi in Anchorage, Alaska, carrying lots of luggage.

Former President Donald Trump spent most of his term escalating tensions between the world’s two largest economies. He sparked a bitter trade war that the two sides have not yet fully resolved. And he punished some of China’s most prominent tech companies with crippling sanctions, largely because of concerns that they pose a threat to U.S. national security.

For now, other political disputes are more likely to dominate the conversation in Anchorage, according to William Reinsch, a trade expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies who served for 15 years as president of the National Council on Foreign Trade.

The two countries have clashed recently over a number of issues, including Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong, a former British territory, and allegations of widespread human rights abuses in China’s eastern Xinjiang region.

China hopes the Alaska summit will detach politics from trade and eventually lead to a recurrence of U.S. tariffs as well as its commitments to buy more American goods. America is not ready to make concessions. “I do not think it’s immersed in the limited flexibility the president has in light of the sharp shift in American public opinion against China and the strong demands in Congress from both sides for a tough stance on China,” Reinsch told CNN. Business. “So trade and technology remain issues, but other issues, especially human rights, are now higher on the list.” Washington may have already secured that geopolitics will be the focus of the meeting. Earlier this week, the US government sanctioned two dozen Chinese and Hong Kong officials after Beijing further limited the ability of people in the city to freely choose their leaders. Blinken too criticized China at a meeting with its counterparts in Tokyo on Tuesday, where he accused Beijing of threatening regional stability. Neither party has indicated that they see Anchorage as a place for significant change in their relationship. The Biden administration has stressed that the summit is “a single meeting” that is “highly targeted as an initial discussion”. And Beijing has said there are no “big expectations” for the event. “The decline in expectations for the meeting reflects US domestic policy. Biden wants to avoid appearing too lenient with Beijing, but also the broader state of the relationship,” Eurasia Group analysts wrote in a research note this week. past. “Neither the US nor China is willing to make concessions that the other believes are necessary to significantly ease tensions.” Human rights issues, meanwhile, could exacerbate some of the key points of economic pain on the road. that region is an attempt to stop the entry of goods made by forced labor into the American market. (Beijing has long defended its strike on Xinjiang as necessary to fight extremism and terrorism. And contrary to allegations it forces people there in labor camps, it claims its facilities are voluntary “training centers” where people learn professional skills, Chinese language and laws.) The United States has already cited concerns about Xinjiang in last year’s decisions about it restrict imports fromthat region is an attempt to stop the entry of goods made by forced labor into the American market. (Beijing has long defended its strike on Xinjiang as necessary to fight extremism and terrorism. And contrary to allegations it forces people there in labor camps, it claims its facilities are voluntary “training centers” where people learn professional skills, Chinese language and laws.) “The Biden administration will link human rights issues with exports [and] technology sales, “said Alex Capri, a researcher at the Hinrich Foundation and a senior visiting member at Singapore National University.” Expect to see more export controls and sanctions against Chinese interests. “ Capri and others also say the United States will continue to do what it can to separate parts of its economy from China. He noted recent efforts by Biden to review U.S. supply chains a first move widely seen as an attempt to ensure that critical products and supplies are no longer in Beijing Biden ‘s “Build Better Again” platform is actually a more coherent version of [Make America Great Again]”When it comes to restructuring and enclosing strategic industries,” Capri told CNN Business, pointing to potential efforts to remove China from the pharmaceutical, semiconductor, battery, rare earth and artificial intelligence supply chains as “just the beginning.” .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos