Italy honors COVID dead with living monument on anniversary

ROME – Italy inaugurated a living monument to the dead COVID-19 on Thursday after marking the anniversary of one of the most disturbing moments of the pandemic: when the death toll in Bergamo reached such heights that an army convoy had to transport coffins because of its cemetery and crematoria were full.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi visited the northern city on Thursday to commemorate a day of national mourning for the victims of the Italys coronavirus. Flags flew in half of the headquarters across the country and public authorities observed a minute of silence.

Draghi laid a wreath at Bergamo Cemetery and inaugurated a forest named in honor of the more than 100,000 victims in Italy, the first country in the West to be hit by the blast.

This tree does not just contain the memory of many victims, “Draghi said.” This place is a symbol of the pain of an entire nation. “

In the Tree of Remembrance, Bergamo Mayor Giorgio Gori said the city had decided against a memorial or part of the artwork to commemorate his dead.

We decided to honor the victims with a work that is alive, with a breathtaking monument, “he told a large number of personalities gathered on a windy lawn surrounded by the first 100 freshly planted seedlings.

The anniversary came as much of Italy, including Bergamo, is under new blockade, with schools and restaurants closed, amid a new surge of infections blamed on variants. And that comes as Italys halting the vaccination campaign has slowed further due to the suspension of AstraZeneca photos pending review.

Draghi told the Bergamo meeting that whatever the European Medicines Agency decides, Italy will intensify its vaccination campaign and that expected birth increases will help offset delays by pharmaceutical firms. “

Footage of the army convoy passing through the streets of Bergamo on March 18, 2020 remains one of the most heartbreaking and iconic images of the pandemic, in a year that saw little. She joined the photo of an exhausted Cremona nurse collapsed on her computer keyboard after a change and recently, an image of a bistro owner in the Rome area sitting bent over in her restaurant kitchen after the lock was lifted last.

For Bergamo, however, the army convoy was the earliest evidence of excessive taxes in the first weeks of the explosion in what would become the worst-hit province in Lombardy’s worst-hit region: By March 18, 2020, Italy had recorded 2,978 deaths nearly 2,000 of them in Lombardy.

At the end of March, the province of Bergamo had recorded a 571% increase in deaths compared to the five-month average of the largest increase in Italy and one of the largest localized increases in the mortality rate in Europe.

Today, the official Italys number stands at more than 103,000, the sixth highest in the world and the second highest in Europe after Britain with hundreds more dying every day, amid constant questions about what went wrong. with the response of Italy, especially in Lombardy.

Gori said Thursday that at least 670 people died in the city of Bergamo alone and more than 6,000 in the province around Bergamo. But he noted that only half of them are included in Italy’s official tax as they were never tested for the virus due to early laboratory restrictions and died at home or in a nursing home.

In remembrance was Luca Fusco, whose father died early in the blast and who started a Facebook group We Will Denounce to allow other bereaved families to hold a forum to remember their loved ones since burials were not allowed during the first wave.

In a post, Fusco said he was bringing to the ceremony the memories of the dead in Bergamo and that brilliant book with painful stories, tears and emotions and also the sharing and comfort that is our Facebook group. “

Some of that evidence became the basic evidence in a criminal investigation initiated by Bergamo prosecutors to drop any criminal charges for Bergamo taxes and whether the pandemic lack of preparedness had any role in it.

Separately, a group of 500 families have started a lawsuit against the Lombardy regional government and the health ministry. In a statement, lawyers at the head of the initiative denounced that some of the personalities present at Thursday’s ceremony opposed or delayed an early blockade in Bergamo and then tried to insist that what happened later was merely a tragic fate.

“Remembering the dead today means showing that what happened was the exact opposite of this fate,” the lawyers said in a statement.

