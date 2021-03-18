International
Police criticize ‘clear disregard’ for COVID rules after disrupting large St. Patrick’s Day crowds in Liverpool
One person was arrested and 43 fined for violating COVID rules after police had to disperse large crowds celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in a park in Liverpool.
Merseyside police were called to Sefton Park in the city on Wednesday, where large numbers of people had gathered, violating coronavirus restrictions.
Officers had to enter to disperse the crowds, with numerous vehicles stationed around the perimeter of the park.
The force said a total of 43 people were fined COVID while one person was also arrested for being drunk and disorderly.
Police condemned the scenes as a “clear disregard for COVID-19 regulations”.
Under current coronavirus rules, people are allowed to meet a person from outside their family for a coffee or picnic outdoors like parks.
In a statement, Chief Inspector Karl Baldwin said: “Such clear disregard for COVID-19 rules, which exist to protect our communities, will not be tolerated by Merseyside Police.
“We are still in a national stalemate and large gatherings, inside or outside, are currently not allowed under current rules that say you can only mingle with another person outside your home or support bubble.”
He added: “Now, more than ever, people need to comply with regulations so that infection rates continue to fall and we can meet the criteria needed to ease the blockage in the coming weeks and months.”
We know that following the rules over the past year and not seeing family and friends has been really hard, but we all need to come together and follow the rules as such reckless behavior will now endanger any easing blocking rules in the future “.
Supervisor Mark Wiggins added: “Unfortunately there are people who believe that the rules we others follow are not meant for them. But we are here to protect our communities and will not tolerate when people choose to ignore the rules and put others at risk.
Despite what some selfish people believe we are still in a national stalemate and currently people are only allowed to mingle with another person outside their home or support bubble.
I would like to thank all those people who continue to abide by the rules to protect themselves and other people and would strongly encourage anyone planning to meet in many families, inside or outside, to consider the consequences of their actions. and themselves at risk of receiving a substantial fine.
Liverpool Health Council Cabinet member Paul Brant urged people to follow the rules and not risk throwing away Liverpool’s heavily earned profits against the virus.
He said: “The city has worked so hard to reduce infection levels and breaking the guidelines for social distancing risks throwing away those gains made with a light of carelessness.”
