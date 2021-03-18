The man has life-threatening injuries after possible shootings in Halifax

Canadian Press

Inspired by fans, Zack Snyders Justice League hits HBO Max

Zack Snyder never really believed that his Justice League cut would see the light of day. It has technically existed since January 2017, but was in no form to be released. It was four o’clock, in black and white, there were story boards where the visual effects were supposed to go and an unfinished result. When I finished, I said, oh, no one will ever see this movie, he said. Although he was officially credited as the director of DC superhero DC with Gal Gadots Wonder Woman, Ben Afflecks Batman and Jason Momoas Aquaman coming out in theaters in the summer of 2017, he and Deborah Snyder his wife and producer partner had left movie months. earlier Relationships were strained with the studio and the pressure would become too much, especially after the suicide of their 20-year-old daughter Autumn. So the Snyders left and Joss Whedon was hired to repair and complete the Justice League. The result was both a critical and financial downturn, and, according to cast members like Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg, also a toxic environment. The Snyders were mostly detached from all the ordeal, but fans would not stop looking for The Snyder Cut. And their increasingly detailed gestures: The #ReleasetheSnyderCut banner planes flew into the Warner Bros. lottery in Burbank and during the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con. They even rented a billboard in Times Square. Over the years, the hashtag became so ubiquitous, it even turned into a joke. Why on earth would a studio pay for a reprint of an epic disaster? Well, a few things happened: There was a change of leadership in the studio and suddenly everyone was looking for content for their new streaming service HBO Max. Warner Bros. Image Group chairman Toby Emmerich asked Snyders if they could release what they had. We were like, really tough, said Deborah Snyder. But they saw an opportunity to finish what they had started and she started working preparing a field. It was a territory somewhat familiar to the former advertising executive, but also in many ways completely unprecedented. I think the biggest challenge was convincing HBO Max that it was worth the money to do it … at the end of the day, for them, it was a business deal. And if they’re going to spend X, they want to make sure they get a return on that business, she said. And with a movie already showing we had to show everyone that this was a different animal. This was not the same thing. Fans were an important component. For HBO Max, that meant possible reconciliations. And Snyders took the courage to complete the score, add about 2,650 visual effects, and film an additional scene with Jared Letos Joker. It even proved helpful that everything closed because of COVID: It freed up the visual effects of homes typically booked years ago. The result, Zack Snyders Justice League, debuts on HBO Max on Thursday. Not just a director cut. It’s a brand new movie. And, apparently, even the critics have entered the board. As of Wednesday, it was down 78% on Rotten Tomatoes a big improvement over the original 40%. His team trip coming together. Being able to explore each member of that team and who they are and what their battles are in this format? We would not be able to do that (for theaters), said Deborah Snyder. Now we really have this all-encompassing journey that we must continue with the characters. And I think in the end it is more fulfilling. We care about them more because you see where they come from. Deborah Snyder said she still does not feel super real. Its weeks since they finished it. And it is also the closing of a chapter. Although the Snyders were some of the leading architects of the modern DC universe starting in 2013 Man of Steel and behind the cast of people like Gadot and Momoa, they are moving on to different things, like Netflixs Army of the Dead, which comes out in May . And the DC world is going on without them. Snyders remain extremely grateful to the fans, but not just because of their passion for releasing Snyder Cut. After the death of their daughters, they decided to be public about the fact that it was suicide and to support the American Suicide Prevention Foundation (ASFP). We felt like we were public enough to make a statement. Many times with mental health, there is such a stain and people are afraid to talk about it or are embarrassed, she said. Through that journey with Autumn, we have many times felt the same way. What they never expected was that fans would also jump for that cause. In the end, the fans contributed about $ 500,000 to ASFP. That I think affected us more than anything else, she said. At the end of the day, you know, Justice League is a movie. It means a lot. And the characters make a lot of sense to a lot of people. But really helping people … especially people who are struggling? For me, that means a lot more. – AP Entertainment journalist Ryan Pearson contributed from Los Angeles Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press