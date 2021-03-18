We have been through this before. Consent applications are not the answer. Consent contracts are also not the answer.

An Australian police commissioner has proposed an application for approval as a solution to the rising rates of sexual violence in the country, citing COVID-19 as the inspiration behind the idea. “If someone had told me two years ago that we would have to sign on our phones every time we sat in a restaurant, I would have laughed at them,” NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller i tha Radio ABC Sydney. He remarked that the application could be “the deterioration I have throughout the year” and only at that point do I think we can agree.

This suggestion comes at a time when people in the UK, Australia and America are holding public conversations about violence against marginalized women and genders and the ways in which we can tackle misogyny. In the UK, the alleged abduction and murder of Sarah Everard has prompted protests and public discourse on the need for social change. In America, the Atlanta shootings killed eight people, six of whom were identified as Asian women, four of whom were of Korean descent. The shooting, which stands at the crossroads between misogyny and white supremacy, sparked conversations about increase in hate crimes against Asian-Americans AND hypersexualization of East Asian and Southeast Asian women. In Australia, rape allegations against the Attorney General and an employee of the Office of the Secretary of Defense sparked protests after the government released a milquetoast response.

Consent applications receive suggested any several months as a ‘solution’ to combat sexual violence. But the problem is, these apps seem to fundamentally misunderstand how consent really works. Not only that, they fail to take into account sexual coercion and people who are under pressure to consent to sex.

Sexual consent is ongoing and can be withdrawn at any time. Signing an agreement through an application before engaging in sexual behavior treats consent as a single contractual act with no possibility of revoking consent after signing. Not only do consent apps fail to understand how consent really works, they also spread misinformation and feed the modern day rape myth that consent is a single hurdle that only happens at the beginning of a sexual encounter.

Alarmingly, the figures show that these ideas are usually held by people. According to YouGov, a third of men believe that a woman can not change her mind after sex has begun.

Jaclyn Friedman, author of Yes means yes, wrote that we have begun to replace old rape myths with modern misinformation, including the idea “that consent is just a barrier you have to clear in order to get sex.”

“There come from all of these applications for approval. You know, the ones that get into a lot of fuss every six months or so just to immediately go down in flames, because everyone imagines a world in which people sit together in front of each other. a phone before having sex, and then after they have registered themselves allowing it. BOOM. Consensual sex, “Friedman wrote. “During this process, we have forgotten that enthusiastic consent is much more than a range of legal languages, a humanizing ethic of sex.”

In treating rape and sexual assault as something that can be ‘resolved’ with a legal technique, you suggest that beyond the point of consent for sexual activity, everything goes.

Many survivors of sexual violence say they think they would not be trusted because they had approved of a date or some sexual activity before being attacked or raped. These applications will only add to this existing problem.

In Australia, the number of reported sexual assaults increased by 10 percent in 2020, according to figures from the Bureau of Statistics and Crime Research and only two percent of them resulted in guilty verdicts in court. These figures reflect what is happening in the UK. In the year ending March 2020, 99 percent of rapes to the police in England and Wales resulted in no further action.

Whenever we engage in public discourse on violence against women and marginalized genders and, in particular, sexual violence, it is extremely disappointing to hear solutions as consent applications are suggested. But it is not the only out-of-touch solution that presents itself. In the UK, the government say will introduce plain-clad police officers to bars and nightclubs as a way to tackle harassment and assault. Creating new laws is another idea that has benefited, despite the fact that our existing laws are not protecting us against sexual violence.

Whenever these trick-or-treating apps appear, I always wonder who they were created for.

For years, we have called for social change, we have called for consent education, we have wanted men to be allies in the fight against misogyny, which is the driving force of these violations. Approval applications, police powers, and new laws are just ways to spend the money and avoid committing to a real, meaningful change in society.

This is because our society seems more concerned about the consequences of being accused of rape in an author’s career than the lifelong impact of experiencing sexual violence.

Until people start caring for the latter, nothing will change.