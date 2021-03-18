Attacks on Myanmar factory focus on Chinese influence

Adding to the uncertainty, China has said it is prepared to do more to protect its extensive Myanmar business investments, which include factories, pipelines and other major infrastructure projects.

The Chinese-led Global Times claimed that Western-led protesters had attacked 32 factories, causing 240 million yuan (about $ 30 million) in damage.

The turmoil is bad for business and will deter investors, Chinese state broadcaster CGTN said in a comment.

But China does not allow its interests to be exposed to further aggression. If authorities fail to surrender and chaos spreads, China may be forced to take more drastic action to protect its interests, the CGTN said.

With limited internet and mobile connections, outside observers face growing difficulties in verifying what is happening in Myanmar or in receiving an official response from the junta. The vast Hlaing Thayar industrial zone and several other districts of Yangon, the country’s largest city, have been under martial law since Monday, putting them under full military control and making it difficult for protesters to organized and communicated.

But people living in the area with hundreds of clothing, shoes and other factories said only a few factories were affected. Local television networks, including army-run Myawaddy television, reported that five factories were set on fire in Hlaing Thayar on Sunday.

Much of the controversy surrounding the fire attacks has centered on what happened in and around the Chinese-owned Xing Jia shoe factory in Hlaing Thayar. According to data from Panjiva and the Myanmar Investment Commission, the factory produces boots from Western brands such as DeWalt and Dunlop and a wide variety of clothing.

But accounts from multiple sources, including Yangon-based labor organizer Andrew Tillett-Saks, say the fires erupted after five garment workers were shot and killed by the military when they reported to the factory to collect their February salaries. .

People living in the industrial area contacted by telephone by the Associated Press said that despite suspicions that the February 1 coup had Chinese support, workers were not responsible for burning factories, which are protected by high walls and guards.

Many shouted angrily to burn down Chinese-owned factories, but no one actually carried out such attacks because it is difficult to enter those areas and many residents work in those factories, said San Maung, a bicycle repairman who lives in the area.

If people had wanted to attack these places, they could have done so from day one, San Maung said.

According to the independent group of the Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners, the violence on Sunday claimed at least 38 lives. The Myanmar-based group, which holds a number of deaths related to the crackdown, said that as of Wednesday, 217 people had been killed and 2,191 arrested or charged.

The Facebook page for the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar was flooded with tens of thousands of angry comments from locals angry at the lack of mention of sympathy for those who died in the violence after the site posted a call for better protection for Chinese factories and personnel.

Worryingly, there is a lot of anti-Chinese sentiment, said Thiri Thant Mon of Pegu Partners, a Yangon-based consulting firm, said Thursday at an online seminar hosted by Japan Nikkei Asia. It is worrying because there are also many Chinese businessmen in Myanmar.

Any kind of racial tension is troubling, she said.

In addition to hundreds of factories that mainly produce clothing, footwear and other light industrial products, China has massive investments in the energy and mining sectors in Myanmars.

One of the largest investments is the twin oil and gas pipelines that run nearly 800 kilometers (500 miles) from Made Island off the west coast of Myanmar to Ruili, on the border with Chinas Yunnan province.

Prior to the coup, the Aung San Suu Kyis government, which was expected to stay in power after a landslide victory in the November election, had announced a tender for another major Chinese-led project, a large water port. deep in Kyaukphyu, western Myanmar. A visit in January by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi drew a promise for both sides to work towards completing the project and pushing forward with an economic corridor connecting Chinas southwestern Yunnan province with Myanmar’s main port and cities.

Myanmar leaders have relied on China for years as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council to help protect military and civilian governments from harsh UN sanctions on human rights abuses.

The coup and its aftermath have raised risks for anyone doing business in and with Myanmar, analysts say.

But such obstacles are nothing new for China, whose relations with its resource-rich neighbor were severed for several years in the late 1960s when anti-Chinese unrest erupted during Mao Zedongs’s ultra-leftist Cultural Revolution.

Beijing is likely to continue pushing Myanmar authorities to protect Chinese businesses as it approves a wait-and-see approach, said Kaho Yu, Asia senior analyst at research firm Verisk Maplecroft.

This is the course they should follow, he said. They just can not withdraw.