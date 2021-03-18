SC sets aside Madhya Pradesh High Court ruling ‘Rakhi for Bail’





New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside a high court trial in Madhya Pradesh where it had asked a man accused of sexual assault to take a brandy tied to the victim as a precondition for parole, news reports said. The rooftop court also issued a number of instructions to be followed by lower courts while dealing with conditional petitions in cases related to crimes against women, Bar and bench reported The court made the remarks while delivering a trial on a request by Supreme Court lawyer Aparna Bhat and eight other women lawyers challenging a July 2020 Supreme Court order in Madhya Pradesh. Aparna had asserted that such judgments by the high courts would end up in the banality of such a serious offense, and that there is a high probability that such observations and instructions may result in the normalization of what is essentially a crime and is recognized to be such by law. In addition to taking a “rakhi” tied by the victim, the court had asked the 26-year-old man, accused of harassing the woman, to give Rs 11,000 to the woman as part of a customary offer made by the brothers to the sisters in the case She had also asked the accused to give 5000 Rs to the victim’s son for the purchase of clothes and sweets. The order was approved by Rohit Arya’s sole Justice bench on July 30, 2020. The Supreme Court had sought the assistance of the Attorneys General in this matter. Completing the parole order as a “drama”, there was the general prosecutor KK Venugopal i tha The Supreme Court that such orders should be punished and that judges should also be trained in gender awareness.







