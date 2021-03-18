Boris Johnson will deliver the coronavirus update on Thursday afternoon

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will deliver a Covid update from Downing Street at 5pm on Thursday,

This comes as fears grew that the spread of vaccines could be delayed by disruption in the supply chain.

The five million doses that will come to the UK from India have been delayed by four weeks.

This means that over 40s will not be hit in April.

The European Union has also said it could block the supply of vaccines to the UK from factories on the mainland.

The number of people vaccinated is one of the factors that determines when the blockage can be removed.

Boris Johnson will be joined at the 5pm press conference on Downing Street by Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and MHRA chief executive Dr June Raine, said No. 10.

People in their 40s will likely have to wait until May to receive their Covid-19 vaccine as problems with a shipment of AstraZeneca from India affected supply.

The head of the India Serum Institute (SII), which produces the vaccine, suggested the countries’ governments were blocking exports to the UK.

Professor Martin Marshall, president of the Royal College of General Practitioners, said the news of supply constraints was disappointing and a bit of a setback and the focus in April in England will be on giving second doses to people who were vaccinated earlier this year .

The impact of this supply shortage will occur on the group we hoped to start in April, who is the person under the age of 50 without any pre-existing conditions, who will now have to wait until May, he told BBC Radio 4s Today.

Cabinet Minister Robert Jenrick also acknowledged that vaccine use would be slower than expected due to the shortage, while Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), said vaccination of those under age 50 may start a little later than optimistically married.

But Northern Ireland suggested it may still be able to start vaccinating people in their 40s by mid-April.

A delay in the delivery of five million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine from India is partly to blame for a future UK supply cut.

Delivery was expected from ISSH but was delayed for four weeks.

SII chief executive Adar Poonawalla told The Telegraph: It depends only on India and has nothing to do with SII. It is about the Indian government that allows more doses in the UK.

Housing Secretary Mr Jenrick told BBC Morning that the ultimate goal of vaccinating all adults with a single dose by the end of July was still on track.

However, vaccination and distribution figures suggest the NHS was determined to easily beat that target.

Mr Jenrick said: “We are experiencing some supply issues, so that means vaccine use will be a little slower than we might have hoped, but not slower than the goal we set ourselves.

We would move forward as fast as we could but it will not be as fast as we could have hoped for a few weeks, but then we have every reason to believe that supply will increase in May, June and July.

He said the government had learned about coronavirus vaccine supply issues in recent days and suggested the problem is not due to reductions from a single nation.

We have learned from some of our producers that there will be some supply issues in the last few days, he told BBC Radio 4s Today program.

A number of global manufacturers are experiencing issues.

Pressed if the issue was the vaccine coming from India, he said: It is not that there is any factory responsible for this or any other country.

Prof Finn, from the University of Bristol and a member of JCVI, told Today that vaccines are definitely tricky when it comes to supply.

He added: “Historically we have always tried in the UK to have more than one supplier of more than one vaccine whenever possible because it occurs from time to time.

And I think even more so than at the present time, because these vaccines are new technology and their mass production is quite complicated.

Prof Finn said the current goal was to complete priority groups 1-9 (age 50 and up plus health conditions) but also to give them second doses because JCVI has been very clear from the beginning that those second doses should be given in order to provide the long-term protection that people need.

He said that the 12 weeks between the first and second doses should not be allowed to slide significantly and I think it could mean that the next phase, phase two (under-50s), could start a little later than married optimistically.

A letter to health executives in England, published on Wednesday, warns of a significant reduction in the weekly vaccine supply from 29 March, meaning that volumes for the first doses will be significantly limited.

Letter from Emily Lawson, Chief NHS Trade Officer, and Dr. Nikita Kanani, Medical Director for Primary Care, states that people age 49 or younger should not be vaccinated unless they are in a higher priority group , such as being clinically vulnerable.

He added that the UK vaccine force predicts the shortage will last four weeks as a result of cuts in the supply of in-house national vaccines.

A spokesman for SII told the BBC: Five million doses were delivered a few weeks ago in the UK and we will try to provide more later, based on the current situation and the demand for the government immunization program in India.

AstraZeneca has partnered with the institute, which is the world’s largest producer of vaccines, for supplies to the Indian government but also to other countries, including low- and middle-income countries.

It comes as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) announces its decision on the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine after more than a dozen European countries halted its distribution due to fears about blood clots.

Meanwhile, the Government has announced that the shield will officially end on April 1, with those on the list of protected patients receiving letters from Thursday.

Dr Jenny Harries, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, said: “With the spread of the virus in the community continuing to decline, now is the time for people to start thinking about easing these more rigid guidelines.

If you have been defending, we strongly urge you to take extra precautions after April 1st to keep yourself as safe as possible, such as continuing to observe social distance and work from home.

We will continue to monitor all evidence and adjust this advice if there is any change in infection rates.