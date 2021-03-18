Netanyahu judges Arab voters in Israeli elections

Now, as the country prepares for Tuesday’s election, Netanyahu is urging Arab Israelis to come out in groups to vote for him.

In a roundtable, the prime minister, who often clashes to incite anger and suspicion towards the Arab population of Israel, is coming to cities like this dusty Bedouin village in the Negev desert seeking support.

He is finding at least some recipients. Some Arabs, disappointed with their politicians, say they are willing to bet that Netanyahu will settle their votes with more spending on police, roads and other infrastructure in their communities, some of the poorest Israelis.

This time I am going for Bibi, said Ibrahim al-Sayyid, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname. Sayyid was one of the village elders who sat down earlier this month for cardamom-flavored Arabica coffee with Netanyahu when his campaign brought him to the village with stone houses and metal huts located near the highway.

For decades, Arab parties and left-wing parties have not helped us. This time, we have to go with the biggest party, the strongest of all, said Sayyid, 54, who owns a security company.

Complainants say the Netanyahu campaign could produce a boomlet of 50,000 or more votes for his Likud party. This represents only a fraction of Israelis 1 million Arab voters, but may be enough to add one seat, maybe even two, to Netanyahu’s total as he tries to gather a slim parliamentary majority.

And it would be a significant increase over the 10,000 votes Likud received from the Arabs in the last election a year ago.

It would be a historic achievement, said Yousef Makloudeh, an Arab-Israeli poll focused on the Arab population, one-fifth of Israelis.

Netanyahu’s Arab spread comes as he is clearing the Israeli electorate of any votes that could help remove a serious challenge from his right. In Israel’s fourth election in two years, two of his former Likud defenders, Neftali Bennett and Gideon Saar, lead parties that could remove votes from the Netanyahu coalition of right-wing and ultra-Orthodox Jewish factions.

Netanyahu is reaching beyond them to snatch from both ends of the Israeli political spectrum. He has offered a place on his list to Itamar Ben-Gvir, the leader of the Jewish Power party and former activist in a now-banned extremist party that advocated Arabs fleeing Israel.

The Prime Minister has also been visiting Arab towns and villages, from the southern desert to the predominantly Arab Triangle region north of Tel Aviv. He made a repeated ban on coronavirus inoculation centers in these communities to announce the rapid spread of Israels vaccines.

He has vowed to tackle the war on violent crime for years, which has seen at least two dozen killings in Arab communities so far this year. Last year, more than 90 percent of the shootings in Israel took place in Arab communities, which their leaders blame on a double standard in policing between Jewish neighborhoods and theirs.

Netanyahu said he was sometimes greeted with the shouts of Abu Yair !, an Arabic term for love that refers to the name of his eldest son. That made him cry, he said.

For political analysts, the voice for Arab voters is precious Netanyahu, a bold overthrow by a politician whose skill has helped make Israel the longest-serving leader.

To opponents, this constitutes savage hypocrisy.

The idea that this face around is sincere is hilarious, said Diana Buttu, an Arab-Israeli lawyer and former adviser to the Palestine Liberation Organization based in Haifa. This is a man born of discrimination.

Yousef Jabareen, an Arab-Israeli member of parliament, said Arab voters are unlikely to forget the large number of offensive positions Netanyahu has taken as prime minister. He cited Netanyahu’s support for the State of the Law 2018, which many Arabs saw as their and language’s downgrade to second-class status. Jabareen also noted the prime ministers’ support for an unsuccessful attempt to limit the volume and frequency of the Muslim call to prayer, and said that building permits in Arab cities had been destructively restricted during his stay in Netanyahu.

This is the real Netanyahu we all know, he said. Abu Yair will not be able to hide it.

But the prime ministers’ strategy has already corrupted Arab-Israeli politics and in particular the Arab Joint List, a diverse collection of parties ranging from Communists to Islamists formed in 2015. The Joint List won a record 15 parliamentary seats in 2020, leading activists in a new era in Arab-Israeli political engagement.

Now, the Joint List is divided, with the Islamic Raam party splitting after being tried by Netanyahu. Its leader, Mansour Abbas, said he was willing to side with Netanyahu to gain influence for his supporters. His religiously-based party had also opposed votes by some Joint List lawmakers for a 2020 bill that would ban conversion therapy for gay people.

This split could split Arab votes and diminish the influence of the Common Lists as part of the someone-but-Bibi bloc, which may be more important to Netanyahu than gaining Arab support for the Likud.

The overtures from Likud are not new. The party has previously nursed relations with benevolent Arabs without making significant interventions in the wider Arab electorate.

This year feels different from Hussam Masri, who works as a liaison between Likud and the Arab-Israelis. In the past, he said he was treated like a pariah by those who said his loyalty to Likud put him on the wrong side of the wider Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (Most Arab-Israelis are descended from families that remained in Israel after many Palestinians fled or were forced to flee their homes after it was established in 1948.) People say I am a traitor to my people, and that is not true, said Masri. This is my place too.

Masri said he has never seen such a willingness from his neighbors to consider Netanyahu’s height. Most of the figures they have nothing to lose, he said.

Under the left parties, we never got color TVs and modern cars, Masri said. Arabs have a good life in Israel.

Sayyid, the Bedouin elder in the village that bears the name of his tribes, is among those who have never voted for Likud before. Like most of the 7,000 Bedouin Arabs here, almost all members of his extended family, Al-Sayyid backed Arab parties in the last election. But he said they did not give much to his village.

They promised to help us and nothing happened, Sayyid said in his open-air office near a grocery store.

Netanyahu’s 12-year term, however, has seen the opening of two new schools in the area and an increase in the number of home-building projects, Sayyid said.

He said the prime ministers passed his ugly anti-Arab rhetoric, support for Nation State law and the promise to annex Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank does not matter as much as the promise he made for coffee: that he would pay attention Arab communities like him after the election.