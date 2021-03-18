Spanish lawmakers pass bill legalizing euthanasia





MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish lawmakers legalized euthanasia on Thursday and aided suicide for people with serious and incurable or debilitating illnesses who want to end their lives, making Spain the fourth country in the European Union to take the step. The vote of the lower house of parliaments in a final reading was 202 for, 141 against and 2 abstentions. Until now, helping someone end his life in Spain kept him in prison for up to 10 years. Today is an important day: we are moving towards the recognition of human rights. “We are moving towards a more humane and just society,” Health Minister Carolina Darias told lawmakers. The law, available to adults with legal residence in Spain, will take effect in three months to give time to set up regional control committees which will review and authorize the applications. Outside parliament, pro- and anti-bill groups demonstrated during the debate and voting. The new legislation faces fierce opposition from the far right and religious groups. The far-right Vox party has said it will challenge the law before the Constitutional Court. Euthanasia has long attracted the attention of the public in Spain, which has the fourth highest life expectancy in the world, and more so after paralyzed man Ramon Sampedro registered his assisted suicide in 1998 after being denied that right by the courts. His story was screened in the 2004 Academy Award-winning film The Sea Within. Almost 90% of Spaniards are in favor of decriminalizing euthanasia, according to a 2019 opinion poll. Rafael Botella, a 35-year-old Spaniard paralyzed from the neck down since a car crash at 19, told Reuters before the vote he was relieved the law would give him the option if he needed it. If for some reason someone is tired of living, no one has the power to say, No, you will live because my voters or my ideology say the opposite, Botella said. Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands have already legalized euthanasia. A similar plan in neighboring Portugal suffered a setback Monday when the country’s supreme court rejected a bill passed by parliament as unconstitutional. Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Edited by Ingrid Melander and Mark Heinrich

