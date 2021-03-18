Pharmacies shut down, fuel rationed as anger mounts over Lebanon political stalemate





BEIRUT, March 18 (Reuters) – Pharmacies went on strike and petrol stations rationed low fuel on Thursday across Lebanon as public anger over an accelerated economic collapse intensified with few signs to end a political stalemate. high level. President Michel Aoun told Saad al-Hariri, who was appointed prime minister in October, on Wednesday to form a new government immediately or to pave the way for someone else. Hariri responded by telling Aoun that if he could not approve the composition of his cabinet, then the president should call early elections. The two were set to meet again on Thursday, raising speculation whether there would be progress after months of factional strife. The Lebanese pound has plunged 90% into the country’s worst crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war. It has plunged heavily into poverty and major imports jeopardized as dollars become scarce. We are really looking at the abyss, seeing it very clearly, and I think it is now or never, said Mohanad Hage Ali of the Carnegie Middle East Center, alluding to the prolonged failure to form a new stable government able to launch reforms. He added that major political parties, including Aouns’s ally, the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, were reassessing their positions as delays exacerbated the free economic downturn and unrest escalated. Politicians since the end of 2019 have failed to agree on a bailout plan to unlock foreign money that Lebanon desperately needs. A French diplomat said Wednesday that France, which has led aid efforts in its former colony, and its partners will seek to increase pressure on Lebanese politicians in the coming months. Attacks and closures The currency has crashed so fast in recent weeks, losing a third of its value, that grocery stores closed on Wednesday and bakeries warned they might have to follow suit. Many pharmacies closed their doors Thursday and ignited signs of a neon strike, the latest sector of the economy to express frustration. Ali Obaid, a Beirut pharmacist, said he could no longer keep up with the costs. Pharmacies will be permanently closed if this continues, he said. Comments that subsidies – including fuel, wheat and medicines – may end soon have also caused panic buying. Cars lined up outside gas stations earlier this week and scenes of clashes over subsidized goods in supermarkets have raised fears among Lebanese about their most basic needs. The sharp drop in the pound sent protesters into the streets this month, blocking the streets in anger at an entrenched political elite that has prevailed since the civil war. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan in Beirut and Ellen Francis in Dubai with additional reporting by Samia Nakhoul, Imad Creidi and Mohamed Azakir in Beirut Edited by Mark Heinrich)

