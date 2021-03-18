Angels, March 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / –The6 anniversaryASIAN FILM FESTIVAL (AWFF)announced the winners of the Festival awards during the Closing Night Gala Awards Ceremony in March 15, 2021.

Nearly 40 films from over 20 participating countries were screened during the six-day Festival which included 11 Oscar nominations for Best International Film and 12 Golden Globe nominations for Best Foreign Language Film.

Circus of Life, Oscar nomination by Pakistan, received the Snow Leopard Award forThe best movie. Director Sarmad Sultan Khoosat received the award from Jury member Luba Balagova Kandoor.

Best days, Oscar nomination in Hong Kong, took Snow LeopardSpecial jury prize. directory Derek Tsang received the award from the Jury member Livi Zheng. The festival is pleased that on the day of the Awards Ceremony,Best days was nominated for an Oscar for Best International Feature Film.

Snow Leopard Award forThe best actress went toZhou Dongyufor her performance inBest days. The award was presented by the Jury member Lan Huang.

Snow Leopard Award forThe best actorwent toArif Hassan for his performance inCircus of Life. The award was presented by the Jury member Joanne Goh.

Snow leopardPrice of Differencewent to the Cast of the Women’s Ensemble for the Oscar handover in JapanTrue Mothers. The award was presented by the Jury member Nicolas Grapes.

Delivery of the Golden Globe to Uzbekistan2000 Songs of Farida mori Snow LeopardAudience price. Director Yalkin Tuychiev received the award from Jury President Gulbara Tolomushova.

HFPA Scholarship Price, introduced a young Asian short filmmaker, went toTatoo (Iran), run by Farhad Delaram. The runner-up wasMonsters never know(China), run by Ming Yang and in third place wasEXAM (Iran), run by Sonia Hadad.

Executive Director and Programmer Georges Chamchoum said, “Throughout our performances, special events and the Gala Ceremony for the presentations of the Snow Leopard Award and Honorary recipients, the spirit of the World Asian Film Festival has been reaching high. We have remained true to ourselves, in what the Festival continues to “show Creativity, Performance and Fun. This is a Journey of Discovery and not about Political Correctness, Belief or Color! We hold and hold our flag high in one word … TALENT!”

“The AWFF is excited that Of TunisiaThe man who sold his skin, directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, and screened during the Festival, has also received an Oscar nomination for Best International Film. We would love to have bothBest days ANDThe man who sold his skinevery success at the 93rd Academy Awards this coming April! added the Managing Director Asel Sherniyazova.

The AWFF would like to thank all their partners and sponsors, in particularWinn Slavin Fine Art IN Beverly Hills, a leading provider of fine art, sculpture and glass art from an international collection of artists,LA Korean Cultural Center, operated by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Government of South Korea,Music SPRK, a social media and sports talent platform for the music industry andThe Snow Leopard Trustwhich protects and secures the future of the snow leopard in all twelve countries in South and Central Asia.

Other esteemed sponsors and partners of the Festival include the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), AKIpress, the South Asian Association of California, Culver Town, Asia, Fifth Atrium, Argentum Studios, Novartizan, Moredii, Well Go US ENTERTAINMENT, We Distribute Hong Kong, Film Movement, Joshua Jason PR, Media Plan PR, Asians in LA, (JoongangIlbo), Emporium Thai LA, Gaby’s Mediterranean LA and Brothers BBQ, LA.

The seventh edition of the Asian Film Festival will be a physical event and will be held by 3-11 November 2021 IN Culver City, Angels. The festival will be bigger and bolder than ever, with stealth shows, world premieres, exclusive panels and exciting new programs, including a ‘Window to the World’ segment featuring special shows limited by Europe AND Africa.

The World Asian Film Festival (AWFF), founded by Kyrgyz public figure Sadyk Sher Niyaz, brings out the best in a wide selection of World Asian cinema in Angels to attract greater recognition for the wealth of filmmakers in the region and to strengthen ties between Asians and Hollywood film industries. Joining through intercultural collaboration, the Festival’s champion films from over 50 countries across Asia, extending from Turkey to Japan and by Russia to India AND Southeast Asia. The festival is unique in that it mainly displays Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for Best International Film and Best Foreign Language Film respectively. All films are screened to members of the Motion Film Academy, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and all Guilds for added exposure, media attention and award appreciation. AWFF is a non-profit organization under Aitysh US.

