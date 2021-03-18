International students still ask at English-language school, but JobKeeper end shows job losses

Renan Marchesini and his wife flew to the Gold Coast on March 1, 2020 just 19 days before Australia closed its borders to non-citizens and, in turn, crippled an $ 37.5 billion education industry dependent on international students.

Main points: Education for international students is the fourth largest export to Australia

Education for international students is the fourth largest export to Australia Private English-language schools have been hit hard, with a Gold Coast-based school losing 94 percent of its students

Private English-language schools have been hit hard, with a Gold Coast-based school losing 94 percent of its students JobKeeper end and lack of a clear timeline for reopening national borders hampers recovery

A year later, and former bank manager So Paulo said “it was a completely different time in our lives”.

“I made my stop in Los Angeles and these things were going crazy,” Mr Marchesini said.

“I said to my wife, ‘This is really serious, we have to take care.’

Mr. Marchesini is now one of 18 students studying at the English language school Inforum in Southport.

But when he first registered more than a year ago, Mr Marchesini was one of 300.

94 percent decline in business

Simon Craft has been managing director of Inforum Education for 14 years, but has seen enrollment drop by 94 percent during the pandemic.

Inforum Education managing director Simon Craft wants a clear deadline for reopening international borders. ( Supplied: Education Inforum

He said only half of his usually 35-member workforce remained employed.

“Everyone is at JobKeeper,” Mr Craft said.

“With JobKeeper ending March 28, it does not leave us with much opportunity, we will have to let at least five or six other employees go.”

According to research by the Mitchell Institute, 37,333 international students left Queensland between March and October last year while, nationwide, student visa applications collapsed by about 80 to 90 percent.

Modeling in the report concluded that without major changes, only 290,000 international students would be living in Australia by July 2021 from 578,000 in October 2019.

If international borders were to remain closed until July 2022, it was estimated that the figure would fall further to 165,000.

“We do not expect the borders to reopen tomorrow, we know the risk,” Mr Craft said.

“But without a government plan or letting us know how and when they will open the international border, we can not plan at all.”

Hopes for reopening borders depend on vaccines

Recent government figures showed that in early March, some 374,000 primary student visa holders remained in Australia, delivering an economic shock of $ 9 billion according to the International Education Association.

The Mitchell Institute estimates that international education represents $ 37.5 billion in annual revenue for the economy, with 57 percent or $ 21.4 billion associated with goods and services spent in the wider economy.

Last week, NSW Treasury Dominic Perrottet proposed prioritizing flights for some international students over Australians to help the education sector recover.

Queensland has suggested building a regional quarantine facility near Toowoomba to allow more people to fly to Australia.

In November 2020, a charter flight with 63 international students landed in Darwin, which the students paid for themselves while Charles Darwin University paid for their quarantine.

But that pilot program has not been widely approved.

The federal government has not set a deadline for the reopening of international borders, but has suggested the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022.

“When it comes to the pandemic, you can’t have a perfect crystal ball,” Trade, Tourism and Investment Minister Dan Tehan told the Gold Coast last week.

Federal Trade and Tourism Minister Dan Tehan says any reopening of the border depends on global vaccines. ( ABC News: Mark Moore

“We will see how vaccines are spreading across the globe.

“Hopefully, we will have the international borders fully open by early next year.”

Claim worth $ 1 million

Mr Craft said without an extension of JobKeeper or a set time limit it was not clear how long his business would survive.

“During the COVID period, we still got in the order of applications worth about $ 1 million from students,” he said.

“But of course the students will not pay until the government says something when they reopen the borders.

“We were all profitable, profitable businesses before the government closed the international border.”

This is about half of the Inforum Education graduation class in December 2019. ( Supplied: Education Inforum

While Mr Craft was “determined to stay there”, he said the loss of international students, many of whom work in hospitality or seasonal fruit picking, had wider economic consequences.

“A lot of them end up settling here, they start their own businesses,” he said.

“They have to work really, really hard, they have paid a lot of money in application fees if they want to stay in and apply for permanent residence.”

While he was working as a cook and cleaner, Renan Marchesini said he was not sure how long he would stay in Australia, but that it had been “a good year” for him.

“We are in a safe place for COVID. I can not imagine if I lived in Brazil at the moment, what my life would be like,” he said.