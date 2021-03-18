Most recent: Japan will end the state of emergency of the virus in Tokyo

TOKYO Japan says it will end a state of emergency in the Tokyo area set up to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

This despite concerns of a resurgence ahead of the spring Olympic relay and the coming weeks. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says the emergency will end on Sunday. The decision underscores the impatience of governments to keep the economy afloat. However, some experts warned that although Tokyo has managed to reduce the level of new infections, the decline has flattened and may recede.

The emergency began in January and focused on looking for restaurants, bars and other businesses to close at 8pm. Suga says he supports preparations for the Olympics, which are scheduled to begin in July after being postponed last year. .

Japan has managed to keep virus cases and deaths relatively low in the country of 126 million without implementing a strong blockade. The Ministry of Health reports about 450,000 total cases and more than 8,700 confirmed deaths. The US leads the world with 29.6 million confirmed cases and more than 538,000 deaths.

BRUSSELS The European Union is planning to launch formal dispute talks with Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to ensure it receives the vaccines it says the company has promised to deliver.

The EU executive body, the European Commission, which negotiated the advanced acquisition agreement with AstraZeneca, said on Thursday that it wants to activate a clause in the agreement by opening 20 days of talks to fix the problem.

The 27 EU member states must approve the move first. Brussels says AstraZeneca was originally committed to delivering 90 million doses in the first three months of 2021 but aims to provide only 30 million. In the second quarter, he will deliver 70 million doses, less than half of the 180 million he pledged, according to the Commission.

KYIV, Ukraine The mayor of Kyiv says that the capital of Ukraine will go into a deadlock on Saturday due to an increase in cases of coronavirus in the country.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko says that during the three-week closure until April 9, shopping malls and theaters will be closed, cafes and restaurants will serve only for reception, school students will study from home and spectators will not allowed at sporting events. All government employees will work from home.

We must save time and do everything in order to avoid a collapse of the health care system, Klitschko said. Kyiv is introducing severe blocking restrictions because we need to save people’s lives and health.

Ukraine exceeded 1.5 million cases on Thursday, after registering 15,053 new cases, the highest since November. Ukraine added a record 289 deaths, bringing the total confirmed to 29,253 deaths.

PROVIDENCE, RI Dr. Ashish Jha is recommending that states keep their coronavirus restrictions for a few more weeks as the number of new cases across the country has stopped falling.

Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health, wrote on Twitter that the US is reporting about 50,000 infections every day, around where we were at the height of summer.

The coronavirus expert says he thinks the numbers are being driven by the British version of the virus.

We are still at a high level of infection, he wrote. We have stopped the fall. Am I sure I can handle the situation? No, but worried. Allows us to complete the vaccination of high-risk people, then cleverly relax public health measures. This will allow us to enjoy what should be a great summer.

The U.S. has reported more than 538,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

SOFIA, Bulgaria Fighting a rise in coronavirus infections, Bulgarian health officials announced a 10-day nationwide closure of schools, restaurants, theaters and shopping malls.

The new restrictions will be the final test for Boyko Borisov’s center-right government, which hopes to win a fourth term in the April 4th parliamentary elections.

The Balkan nation of 7 million has registered 291,769 cases of coronavirus and 11,715 confirmed deaths. About 350,700 Bulgarians have been vaccinated with a first dose so far.

GENEV The head of a World Health Organization team working with Chinese colleagues to complete a long-awaited report on the origin of the coronavirus says there will be unanimous support from its members.

Health expert Peter Ben Embarek says the team hopes the report will be ready to be published next week. He says the report was written by all the experts and is part of a long and complex process. The report is a first phase study that is expected to be followed by a more in-depth look later.

Ben Embarek is an expert on food safety and diseases transmitted from animals to humans. He led a team of 10 international experts who visited China in January and February. He acknowledged that political pressure had been raised on the virus pandemic.

PARIS France is set to announce new coronavirus restrictions Thursday, including a possible blockade in the Paris region and north of the country as the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units increases.

We will make the decisions we have to make, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday as he visited the Poissy and Saint-Germain-en-Laye hospital, west of Paris. He added that the measures will be pragmatic, proportionate and targeted.

Prime Minister Jean Castex is scheduled to give details of the new restrictions Thursday.

The virus is spreading rapidly in the Paris region, where the infection rate has reached over 420 per 100,000 inhabitants and the ICU is closed to saturation. The infection rate across France is around 250 per 100,000.

While during previous peaks of infection, health authorities have organized transfers of sick patients to less affected regions to ease pressure on hospitals in Paris and northern and southern France.

People in France have been under a curfew from 6am to 6am for the whole country for two months.

BELGRADE, Serbia Serbia has signed an agreement with China to purchase an additional 2 million doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, which has already helped the Balkan country rapidly vaccinate its population.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic signed the contract Thursday. He thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping, the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party and the management of Sinopharm for supplying vaccines in these difficult times.

Vucic has often criticized the European Union and the West for the slow distribution of COIVD-19 vaccines in Serbia and other less developed nations, and praised China and Russia for coming to the rescue.

Serbia, which formally seeks EU membership, has announced plans to begin production of vaccines developed in China and Russia that have not yet been approved by the European Medicines Agency for use.

The Balkan nation of 7 million has administered more than 2 million doses so far, one of the highest levels in Europe. Most Serb citizens have received the Sinopharm vaccine, followed by the Sputnik V, Pfizer and AstraZeneca strikes.

BRUSSELS Belgium fears another wave of coronavirus infections as new daily cases of COVID-19 increased by almost 30% over the course of a week.

According to the Sciensano Institute of Public Health, an average of 3,052 daily infections have been recorded over the past seven days, an increase of 29%. Hospital admissions due to COVID-19 also increased by 16% over the same period, but the number of daily deaths remained stable.

Belgian health authorities said earlier this week that the vaccination campaign in nursing homes has been intense and could explain the plateau of deaths as a large proportion of people over 85 have been immunized.

According to Belgian media, the recent rise in infections could lead the government to reconsider its decision to ease pandemic restrictions next month.

A total of 22,600 people have died from coronavirus-related causes in Belgium, a country of 11.5 million people.

WARSAW, Poland The number of people in Poland who do not show up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca varies from over a dozen to several tens of percent at some immunization centers, officials said Thursday.

The government official in charge of the vaccination program, Michal Dworczyk, did not give exact figures but said fewer people are registering for vaccination as a result of questions raised in the media about the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

He said abstinence from vaccination registered in Poland was not a massive phenomenon. Poland is also administering vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna.

Dworczyk insisted the vaccine is safe and effectively protects against severe COVID-19. He said unopened and unused doses are not being consumed because they can be stored for six months.

Dworczyk said there was a certain panic in the European Union that is not based on any scientific research or recommendation but on the basis of political decisions.

The head of Poland’s Office for the Registration of Medicinal Products, Grzegorz Cessak, said the country had registered five cases of blood clots among people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine, including one death.

A nation of 38 million, Poland has ordered about 100 million COVID-19 vaccines from various manufacturers, including about 16 million from AstraZeneca.

The top medical regulator of LONDON Europes will announce if there is any evidence that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is associated with a small number of blood clots reported in people across the continent.

The European Committee of Experts on Medicines Agencys is set to announce the results of its investigation later on Thursday.

Earlier this week, more than a dozen countries including Germany, France, Spain and Italy suspended immunization using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine following reports of unusual blood clots in some of the 17 million people who received at least one dose. in Europe. Both the EMA and the World Health Organization have said there is no current evidence to suggest that the vaccine was responsible and that the benefits of immunization outweighed the potentially small risk of vaccination.

AstraZeneca said after a careful review of its COVID-19 immunization data, it found no evidence of any increased risk of blood clots in any age group or gender in any country.

LISBON, Portugal The head of the Portuguese Vaccination Task Force COVID-19 says he expects an increase in vaccine births next month and is stepping up preparations to administer them quickly.

Admiral Henrique Gouveia of Melo says rapid vaccination centers will open in April and a website will be launched for people to book their strokes. Pharmacies will also be available to help administer vaccines.

The plan has been pending due to the European Union’s lack of projected vaccine supplies. There is no point in opening a center to administer 500 or 600 vaccines a day and then having only 50 vaccines available, Gouveia e Melo said in an interview with Portuguese news agency Lusa, published Thursday by the Expresso newspaper.

Portugal has so far delivered an average of around 23,000 hits a day.

It is one of the countries that this week temporarily banned the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to concerns about its side effects.