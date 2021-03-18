Turkey rejects international condemnation of HDP closure issue | Kurdish News





The foreign ministry criticizes the intervention in response to EU and US criticism of the move to shut down the pro-Kurdish HDP.

Turkey says international criticism of a prosecutors’ case to shut down a pro-Kurdish opposition party constituted interference in the Turkish judiciary, and called for respect for an ongoing trial. The issue of banning the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) over allegations of links to Kurdish fighters is the culmination of a years-long crackdown on the third largest party in parliaments. The Turkish move also marks the resurgence of a long history of Turkey banning political parties, including pro-Kurdish ones. Everyone has to wait for the decision that the Constitutional Court will take in this process. Commenting on an ongoing trial means interfering in the judiciary, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said. The foreign ministry statement was a clear response to the United States and the European Union, which had criticized the move. The US State Department said the dissolution of the HDP undermines democracy in Turkey. “We are monitoring the start of efforts to disband the People’s Democratic Party, a decision that will unjustly undermine the will of Turkish voters, further undermine democracy in Turkey and deny millions of Turkish citizens their elected representation,” the spokesman said. State Department Ned Price in a statement Non-poetically (moves) towards the end of pluralism. What reaction does Turkey expect now from the European Union? A positive agenda? said Nacho Sanchez Amor, the European Parliament rapporteur for Turkey, who is a candidate for EU membership, although accession talks have been stalled for years. Wednesday’s case to shut down the party came on the same day that Turkey’s parliament stripped him of his parliamentary status as a prominent HDP MP. Turkish President Erdogan has long portrayed the HDP as the political front of the outlawed PKK [File: Reuters] Prosecutors claim Supreme Court Prosecutor Bekir Sahin, who raised the case, claimed that the HDP was acting in conjunction with PKK terrorists and affiliated organizations, acting as an extension of such organizations. He added that such an activity threatened to destroy the inseparable between the state and the people, according to the Anadolu news agency. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long portrayed the HDP as the political front of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Devlet Bahceli, leader of the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) allied with Erdogan, hailed the move: the HDP is a criminal organization disguised in a political cloak. It is a historical and moral duty to close it and never open it under another name. The HDP, which won 11.7 per cent of the vote in a 2018 parliamentary election and has 55 seats in the 600-member parliament, accused the Justice and Development Party Erdogan of shaping politics in the courts. She denies any connection to the fighters. The party condemned the lawsuit as a “severe blow to democracy” and called on its supporters to resist. “We call on all democratic forces, social and political opposition and our people to unite in a common struggle against this political coup,” she said in a statement. The PKK has been fighting an uprising against the state in southeastern Turkey, mostly Kurdish, since 1984. More than 40,000 people are said to have been killed in the conflict.







