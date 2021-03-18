Scottish island ‘stunning’ at auction – Boston News, Weather, Sports

(CNN) – With people spending more time than ever indoors due to blocking fixes, many have reevaluated their life choices andlooking to movefor wider accommodation.

And city dwellers who want to escape to the countryside can be lucky.

An auction house is selling a rugged Scottish island with an opening offer of $ 80,000 ($ 111,700), an amount that would not even buy a small London apartment.

Deer Island, inScottish Highlands, boasts 11 acres of land and is “set” on a “stunning and tranquil” lake on Scotland’s “dramatic” west coast, Future Property auctions said on the sales list.

The uninhabited island, in Loch Moidart, is a space that can be “enjoyed with zero chance of intrusion” because of its remote location, Future Property said.

It is being sold after being owned by the same family for 500 years, property manager Stephen McCluskey told Thursday.

The future owner will be a distant neighbor of the family of British businessman Richard Branson, whose sister Vanessa Branson owns Eilean Shona – the island closest to Deer Island, McCluskey said.

“They use it as a business–“Eilean Shona is bigger, significantly bigger, but they have homes and a retreat where a number of celebrities go and stay,” McCluskey added.

Nearest neighbors will include red squirrels, seals and the occasional dolphin.

Also nearby is the magnificent Tioram Castle, built in the 13th century and now ruined.

“Rocks and trees are really rocky at the moment – there is nothing in it – and it has never been anything [built] in it, or any request to have anything in it, ”McCluskey told Deer Island.

“There is nothing at all. “It has been completely uninhabited for 500 years.”

The online auction will take place on March 26, but McCluskey has already registered interest, including from someone who wants to park their yacht somewhere and from another person who wants to use it as a kayak base, he said.

The buyer will need to ask for appropriate planning permits to build anything on the island, McCluskey added.

He expects the land to be sold for between 150,000 and 200,000 ($ 209,000 – $ 279.00).

“With something like this you get all sorts of different buyers – you get overseas investors, wealthy landowners and you get romantics who fall in love with the idea of ​​owning a Scottish island,” he said.

Travel industry brokers and expertstold CNN last yearthat, since the beginning of the pandemic, they had seen an increase in prospective buyers and tenants seeking to escape to an exclusive island.

Islands put up for sale over the past year have includedSmall torn island in the Bahamas,which boasts 730 acres of wooded hills and pristine white beaches, listed at a minimum price of $ 19.5 million.

In July, an unnamed European buyer hijacked a 157-acre island southwest of Irish territory for $ 6 million. Horse Island, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, was sold after negotiations took place mainly on WhatsApp.

