News Analysis The visit to Austin may allay some concerns about the Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan

Most of the action in U.S. foreign relations is taking place in Asia this week and almost all of it is centered in Asia. US Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin are on a trip to Tokyo and Seoul. Secretary Austin is heading to New Delhi as Seoul and Secretary Blinken fly to Anchorage, Alaska, where he and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet their Chinese counterparts Wang Yi and Yang Jiechi for the first China-US bilateral of the Biden administration.

In India, Mr Austin is scheduled to meet with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior national security officials (apparently the NSA Ajit Doval tops the list). They will discuss deepening the major defense partnership, the Pentagon said when announcing the visit. They will also discuss the Indo-Pacific and are expected to discuss the operationalization of the basic US defense cooperation agreements, the last of which was signed in October (the Basic Cooperation Agreement).

I have no doubt that the discussions will be honest behind closed doors. What is worth looking at, however, is whether the Secretary speaks openly in New Delhi about US or joint efforts to oppose Chinese coercion across the Indo-Pacific, or falls back into more vague references to common threats. , said Joshua White, a professor at Johns Hopkins SAIS and former Director of South Asia at the Obama National Security Council.

There are also some sales at work, including a $ 3 billion deal plus 30 armed drones by General Atomics that is the final stages of clearing by the Department of Defense.

The Secretary of Defense visiting New Delhi as part of his first visit abroad may also help shift perceptions about his rsum.

A visit to New Delhi on his first trip abroad could also be designed to allay concerns that the Secretary, a former U.S. Central Command commander with deep experience in the Middle East, would not give Indo- Pacific his duty, Mr. Tha White.

We can also look forward to discussions about Afghanistan. The U.S. is trying to facilitate a peace deal through an inter-Afghan dialogue, as it reevaluates a May 1 deadline for withdrawing troops that Mr. Trump had pledged to be part of as part of an agreement with the Taliban.

U.S. President Joe Biden said the withdrawal of U.S. troops within the deadline could happen but it is difficult in an ABC interview that aired Wednesday. The President also said that the deadline, if extended, will not be extended much longer.

The fact is that it was not a very solid negotiated agreement that the former President worked out, he said. And so they were in consultation with our allies as well [Afghan] the government and that decision is in process now.

While India was not invited Thursday to talks in Moscow on an intra-Afghan solution, it is part of a proposed US plan for a United Nations conference on a solution. Indian concerns about Afghanistan and the US withdrawal are likely to show up in Mr Austins’ discussions in New Delhi.

Nor would it be unprecedented for the Secretary of Defense to pay an unannounced visit to Afghanistan. Jim Mattis, the former Secretary of Defense joined US and allied troops in Afghanistan in September 2018 when the Trump administration was trying to push for a peace deal in the country. However, the Pentagon had nothing to announce about Afghanistan when Hindu asked if Mr. Austin would visit the site.

Possible discussions on CAATSA

Then comes the issue of US sanctions on India over the purchase of the S-400, a Russian missile defense system. India, which paid just under $ 5.5 billion for the equipment, will start taking over this year’s system potentially by starting sanctions under a 2017 U.S. law, the Americans Against Sanctions Act (CAATSA). Senator Bob Menendez, Democrat, who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, wrote to Mr. Austin this week urging him to raise not only the possibility of S-400 sanctions with his interlocutors in Delhi, but also concerns about an erosion of democratic norms in India.

India continues to enjoy bilateral support on Capitol Hill, but along with that comes interest and reactions to developments within the country.

The letter from Senator Menendez suggests that Congress will play an active role in shaping U.S.-India relations, says Sameer Lalwani, program director for the Stimson Centers in South Asia.

I expect the Pentagon to continue communicating exchanges and the consequences for deep US-India defense cooperation if India induces the Russian-made S-400 system. At the same time, I expect India to continue with this procurement because it helps its defense, especially against China and PLAAF [ Chinese air force], Tha Z. Lalwani.

Prior to his departure from New Delhi in January, former US Ambassador Kenneth Juster had said that CAATSA was not created to harm US friends and allies. His comments came shortly after the Trump administration sanctioned Turkey (a US NATO ally) in December for its purchase of the S-400.

The law provides for the waiver of sanctions: it depends on what is in the US national interest, either the country in question cooperates with the US on security issues, or the country reduces its reliance on Russian weapons.

“I do not think anyone wants to see sanctions on India that could be significantly imposed in the relationship, but the Biden administration will likely have to work with Congress to prevent their hands getting tied up in future legislation,” Lalwani said.