Call for Ireland to accept more refugees

Today marks exactly five years since the European Union reached an agreement with Turkey aimed at reducing the flow of migrants from the Middle East and Africa to European shores.

The number of migrants and refugees arriving in Greece has dropped since then, from a staggering 856,000 across the Aegean Sea in 2015, to just 10,000 in 2020, with the most dramatic drop in the past year, largely attributed to the pandemic of the coronavirus.

However, aid agencies warn that the outcome of the deal has been to effectively block far more of those actually seeking asylum in Europe at a number of “hotspots” on the Greek islands where their lives are left on hold.

Over 300 Irish healthcare professionals have signed an open letter to the Irish Government, published today, urging them to do more to help those trapped in these conditions.

“Once you see them it is impossible to accept or forget what is happening to the people who are in these camps.”

“People are living for many months, if not years, in severe, substandard living conditions, where their physical and psychological health is being profoundly affected,” says Dr Claire Dunne, an Irish physician from Co Laois and one of the doctors behind the letter. .

She worked with the charity Médecins Sans Frontièires / Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on the island of Lesbos for over 18 months, before returning to Ireland in December last year.

“Speaking from my point of view and talking to many of the Irish doctors and nurses who have worked in the camps over the last five years, you know that we are really haunted in some way by what we have seen in the camps and the impact on humanity. of these policies.

Eight charities and NGOs, including Oxfam, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the International Rescue Committee and the Greek Refugee Council, also called on policymakers in the European Union today to review the functioning of the EU-Turkey agreement.

They say no one should be barred from simply seeking asylum and warn that plans for new reception centers on the Greek islands to process claims “are similar to detention facilities”.

Demonstration in Lesbos after the deadly fire (photo: Oxfam)

They have also accused the EU of circumventing its human rights obligations by allowing asylum seekers fleeing conflict, such as the war in Syria, to live in appalling conditions in increasingly closed camps. where it is not easy to access legal aid to navigate the complex asylum process.

“In the five years since the announcement of the EU-Turkey agreement, news from the Greek islands has gone from bad to worse,” said Raphael Shilhav, Oxfam EU migration expert.

“The EU ‘s persistent push to block refugees on their way to safety has resulted in a humanitarian crisis with people forced to live in inhumane conditions, sleeping in unheated tents or containers with limited access to running water, and electricity. “

Dr Dunne was working in the Moria refugee camp, before a fire in September 2020 led to 13,000 people being forced to live and sleep on the streets there.

After that she worked in a new replacement camp called Kara Tepe. Once an overcrowded camp for Moria and set up to accommodate the most vulnerable, it is now referred to by many as Moria 2.0 due to the increasingly overcrowded conditions there.

Dr. Claire Dunne is involved in campaign # 400Welcome

“Extremely extremely exposed to the elements and prone to flooding,” says Dr Dunne.

“People are living in tents that are often flooded and dependent on the weather if they have dry clothes to wear on a certain day. I have had contact in the camp with people who say their children cannot sleep because of the cold. “.

She says some children have been so traumatized by the fire that they are walking asleep, and in some cases, parents are sleeping with their children tied to their ankles at night, for fear they may wander out of the tents alone.

Following the fire, Justice Minister Helen McEntee posted a video message on Twitter in October 2020 in which she announced that 50 asylum seekers had been approved to come to Ireland “within family units”, where she said she could : “hopefully start starting a new life in a much safer environment”.

However, the letter says that this commitment has not yet been fully fulfilled and as part of the ongoing campaign # 400Welcome, the medical team is calling for Ireland to receive close to 400 refugees from the Greek islands, beginning with the “urgent evacuation of 50 they had already committed themselves to the camp.

“We are calling on the Irish Government to show leadership on this issue. We are asking them to urgently relocate the 50 people they agreed to after the fire and then we are calling on them to expand their response and to relocate as close as possible 400 people from these camps to the Greek islands, and specifically the camp in Lesbos, “says Dr Dunne.

“We urge the Irish Government to show solidarity and not to back down from what is happening,”

She is back in Ireland for now, working as a general practitioner in Dublin, but says she finds it hard to forget what she saw in the Greek camps.

She believes that despite the pandemic, it should be possible for the Irish government to continue to relocate refugees from Greek camps here.

“As Irish healthcare professionals, we are fully aware that people have suffered immensely over the past year, with the pandemic and we are aware that marginalized and vulnerable populations are disproportionately affected as well, and this has been to an effect. deep in the Greek islands, for the people living in these camps.

“We believe it is extremely possible for public health experts to transfer these people safely to Ireland. We know there are protocols and structures in place.

“I would hope that if anything has given us the pandemic we understand how much we rely on each other as human beings.”

(Image: Oxfam)

What is the EU-Turkey agreement and why was it implemented?

Signed on March 18, 2016, the EU-Turkey agreement was reached after the migration crisis in 2015, in which Europe feared that its capacity to absorb arrivals would be overloaded by 1.2 million people, many of whom were fleeing the war in Siri. Many attempts at dangerous crossings on inflation boards and makeshift camps in Greece began to fill up to the point of explosion.

To prevent people from starting these dangerous sea crossings, the EU undertook to relocate Syrians staying in refugee camps in Turkey and make two payments of 3 billion euros to help Turkey deal with approximately 4 million migrants and asylum seekers in its land, including 3.7 million people displaced by the conflict in neighboring Syria. The EU also pledged to work with Turkey to pave its final path to the bloc and speed up visa-free travel negotiations for Turkish citizens.

Since 2016, Ankara has allowed the return of 2,140 migrants who tried to cross into Greece, and EU countries have settled 28,621 Syrian refugees from camps in Turkey.

What does Turkey say about the agreement?

Turkey wants the 2016 agreement to be renewed and expanded. To date, the European Union says it has paid 4.1 billion euros under the agreement, with the remaining € 2 billion contracted for projects supporting refugees. An additional € 535 million was set last year.

However, Turkey opposes these figures and says only 3.6 billion euros have been spent.

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakci has now called for the agreement to be “revised in its entirety” and said Brussels had failed to meet its commitments to Ankara in improving the humanitarian situation on its border with Syria. Turkey is also seeking co-operation from Brussels inside northern Syria, to pave the way for refugees to eventually return there.

What is the EU view?

Earlier this week, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell acknowledged that the EU-Turkey deal had been “heavily criticized”. However, he said it had produced some “tangible results”, including a “significant drop in human life losses, irregular crossings and an improved situation for refugees and migrants in Turkey”.

Brussels, however, has accused Turkey of not doing enough to facilitate the return of migrants from Greece.

“When Covid came, both sides stopped. But the EU resumed relocation in August last year,” said EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson recently.

“So we have settled 2,500 or 3,000 refugees (in Europe) from Turkey under the EU-Turkey declaration since last year. But Turkey has not resumed returns from the Greek islands.”

Good cooperation and good results.

I look forward to visiting Lesvos on March 29, to see progress on migration management and the identification of the new reception center site.

Yesterday she announced she would visit the Greek island of Lesbos later this month to “see progress in managing migration” there, as well as identifying a new site for a reception center to manage arrivals there.

Additional AFP / Reuters reporting