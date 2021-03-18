Chechen police regiment calls on Putin to ‘Protect’ him from ‘Defamation’ of the newspaper

A special police regiment in Russia’s North Caucasus region has asked President Vladimir Putin to “protect” them from “slander” by the independent Moscow-based investigative newspaper Novaya. published a report about alleged extrajudicial killings and torture by law enforcement in the region.

Regiment personnel released a video statement on Instagram on March 17, in which its representatives called Novaya Gazeta, which was founded by former President Mikhail Gorbachev in 1993 and is one of several Russian media critical of the country’s leadership. “a false periodical,” and the slanderous attacks of its reports. “

declaration also said that the members of the regiment were “ready to carry out any of our orders of the Supreme Commander.”

One officer says in the video that the regiment feels “obliged to have one of us take responsibility for stopping the insults aimed at” 16,000 law enforcement officers in Chechnya.

The statement came two days after Novaya Gazeta published an interview with a former police officer of the regiment, Suleiman Gezmakhmayev, who confirmed the torture and killing by police of at least 13 Chechen men in January 2017.

Earlier reports from Novaya Gazeta claimed that Chechen police had illegally arrested, tortured and killed 27 men.

Following the Novaya Gazeta article on March 15, Chechen ombudsman Nurdi Nukhazhiev and Regional Information and Press Minister Akhmed Dudayev publicly called the report “a lie.”

On March 18, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Chechen police regiment’s statement to Putin was wrong as such complaints should be tried by the legal system.

“The president of the Russian Federation is not a judicial body, he can not make court decisions and he can not accept complaints against the newspaper’s editors,” Peskov said.

Rights groups and critics have long accused Kremlin-backed authoritarian Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and his paramilitary forces of serious human rights abuses, including the widespread use of kidnappings, torture and extrajudicial killings.

With reporting by TASS and Interfax