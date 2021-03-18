Myanmar faces growing isolation as the military tightens control

(Reuters) – Myanmar faced growing isolation on Thursday as more restrictions on internet services hampered opponents of military rule to organize and report on violence, but protesters still rallied against a deadly blow.

Protesters run during a crackdown on anti-coup protests in Hlaing Township in Yangon, Myanmar March 17, 2021. Photo taken March 17, 2021. REUTERS / Stringer

As security forces have focused on quelling dissent in the commercial capital Yangon and other cities since a military coup ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, small demonstrations have erupted elsewhere.

Several thousand people marched in the central city of Natmauk on Thursday, the Democratic Voice of Burma reported. Natmauk is the birthplace of Aung San, who is honored with style as the leader of Myanmars leads for independence from colonial power Britain, and is the father of Suu Kyis.

Security forces have used increasingly violent tactics to suppress daily demonstrations. The total number of people killed in the riots stands at 217, said the activist group of the Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners, but the real number

is probably much higher,

Coup leader General Min Aung Hlaing attended a video conference with other Southeast Asian defense chiefs, his first international engagement since taking office, state television showed.

There was no indication that the Myanmar crisis had been discussed.

Western countries have condemned the coup and called for an end to the violence and the release of Suu Kyi and others arrested since the coup. Asian neighbors have offered to help find a solution, but the military has shown no sign of seeking reconciliation.

The military has defended the coup, saying its allegations of fraud in the November 8 election involving the Suu Kyis party were rejected by the election commission. She has promised a new election but has not set a date.

MOTOR PROTEST

About 1,000 motorbike protesters marched around the central city of Taungoo on Thursday, and hundreds marched on the northern toy mining town of Hpakant, the Irrawaddy news service reported.

Protesters also gathered in the central city of Monywa after a 24-year-old fighter against military rule died, three days after security forces arrested and beat him, news portals Irrawaddy and Myanmar Now reported.

A junta spokesman did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.

Opponents of the coup also rallied in several neighborhoods of Yangon, which has seen the worst of weeks of violence. Parts of the city are under martial law.

In one district, security forces opened fire and burned protest barricades, detaining 20 people, Irrawaddy reported. There were unconfirmed reports of an injured person.

Yangon residents said the soldiers also ordered people to demolish barricades and remove posters in some streets.

Authorities have restricted Internet services that protesters use to organize and post reports and photos, with access to Wi-Fi in public places mostly closed until Thursday.

Residents of several cities, including Dawei in the south, reported no internet at all.

The private news agency Tachilek in the northeast published pictures of workers waiting for the cables which it said were fiber connections with neighboring Thailand.

Reuters could not verify the report.

Information within Myanmar is becoming increasingly difficult to verify. About 37 journalists have been arrested, including 19 who are in custody, the UN human rights office said.

While authorities have ordered the closure of some newspapers, others have apparently been forced to close for logistics reasons. The latest private newspaper stopped publishing on Wednesday.

State-run media have not been affected.

refugees

Junta has stepped up its efforts against Suu Kyi. The Nobel Peace Prize winner, 75, has been extremely famous for her fight against military rule since 1988, during which time she spent years in detention.

State television said Wednesday that she was being investigated for bribery in connection with accepting four payments worth $ 550,000 from a businessman.

Junta said last week that authorities were investigating him for making illegal payments. Her lawyer dismissed the charge as a joke. He was not available for comment Thursday.

Suu Kyi, who is being held in an undisclosed location, already faces various charges including illegal import of hand-held radio receivers and violation of coronavirus protocols. If convicted, she could be banned from politics and face imprisonment.

On the Myanmar border with Thailand, hundreds of people have fled cities and towns and taken refuge in areas controlled by

ethnic insurgents, said an official from the Karen National Union (KNU).

They included strike leaders, government staff, deserters from the police and army, and lawmakers from the ousted government, said Padoh Saw Taw Nee, whose KNU has fought the Myanmar military for decades.

Thai authorities were preparing for an increase in refugees and have designated areas to house more than 43,000 people in Mae

Today’s circle, according to plans first seen by Reuters.

The United Nations Food Agency said this week that rising food and fuel prices have left many poor families facing shortages and hunger.

Whatever happens in Myanmar in the coming months, the economy will collapse, leaving tens of millions in dire straits and seeking urgent protection, historian and author Thant Myint-U said on Twitter.