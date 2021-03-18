Who benefits most from a trans-Tasman travel bubble – NZ or Australia?

New Zealand could be the biggest beneficiary of a trans-Tasman bubble, with hopes set increasingly on quarantine trips to Australia by mid-April.

The tourism industry has been hoping for such a travel deal since last year, amid the coronavirus pandemic. New Zealand can visit Australia now, but must quarantine for two weeks in return and in many cases at their own expense.

Once the door is fully opened between countries, we are unlikely to see a Kiwis crowd rushing overseas while Australians stay home, said Aotearoa chief executive of the Tourism Industry Chris Roberts.

Before the pandemic, 1.5 million Australians a year came to New Zealand, accounting for about 40 per cent of short-term visitors, compared with 1.4 million visits from New Zealand to Australia.

New Zealand could be the biggest beneficiary of a trans-Tasman bubble.

However, a recent study by New Zealand Tourism in Australia found that 2.3 million Australians were considering a trip to New Zealand when the borders reopened, Roberts said.

We strongly believe that New Zealand is determined to benefit the most because of the size of the two populations, he said.

The Australian population is five times that of New Zealand, they are just as eager to travel and we should have a significant net benefit from free movement across Tasman.

Annual spending by Australian tourists in New Zealand was approaching $ 3 billion before the pandemic, and spending from New Zealand to Australia was slightly less than that, Roberts said.

There will be an explosion of trans-Tasman travel after the bubble, says aviation commentator Irene King.

But the reason why we do not think it will be quite equal this time is due to the fact that it will be the only option for both countries.

However, Australia was in travel talks with Singapore and hoped to have a deal in place by the middle of the year.

New Zealand had to first have a bubble with Australia, otherwise it would lose, said independent aviation commentator Irene King.

If Singapore opens [to Australia] before New Zealand then I think it is a very different scenario, presenting some challenges for New Zealand, King said.

I think New Zealand needs to be smart, and it needs to be responsible, and it needs to seize this economic opportunity, within the context of Covid, with its own neck, because so many businesses really depend on a boost in tourism international.

She said there was closed demand for global travel from both sides of the Tasman, but it was hard to know how safe people would be when the time came.

I’ll wait to see an outbreak, that ‘s my opinion of what’ s going to happen because I think we all have an island fever People are getting a little feverish, and they just want to go, she said.

Research showed that people were eager to start traveling as soon as the bubbles occurred and New Zealand was as attractive to Australians as ever, King said.

I would think, since we are the only child on the block, we should see a massive influx of Australians. I think people still have disposable income to travel to safe destinations, and New Zealand is perceived to be very, very safe.

Roberts said polls suggested New Zealand was more likely to plan a domestic vacation than an overseas trip, but the sentiment was constantly changing.

Restoring the connection with Australia was vital for tourism, but it had bigger ramifications, he said.

It is about restoring those family ties again, business ties, sports teams that are able to move freely around Tasman, as well as freeing up all those spaces in our MIQ hotels so that some of the most essential workers can get them. those, the more Kiwis returned can get.

Still extremely difficult to return to New Zealand to find a place in Managed Isolation.

There are some processes and some political decisions to be made, but airlines and airports are ready to seek its hope now, but we have been here before.

The efforts of tourism businesses had pinned their hopes on the bubble, but even if it were a success TIA wanted the Government to consider more support through a travel voucher for domestic travel and financial assistance to businesses such as a new facility credit.

Businesses and regions targeting local travelers were doing well in areas such as Wairarapa, Hanmer Springs and Coromandel.

But places a little further away like Fiordland and Westland who had a much higher dependence on international visitors, they were devastated, Roberts said.

The Westland town of Franz Josef, which had a population of hundreds and pre-Covid-19 fed to more than a million visitors a year, was now a ghost town.

New Zealand will benefit most because of the size of the two populations, says TIA chief executive Chris Roberts.

A trans-Tasman bubble would be extremely useful for Franz Josef Glacier Guides and for Te Tai Poutini as a whole, said Franz Josef Glacier Guides business manager Jonathan Tyler.

We would warmly welcome the opening of a safe trans-Tasman bubble and for the opportunity to display our beautiful region to travelers from Australia and beyond when it is safe enough to do so.

Independent economist Tony Alexander disagreed with the helicopter money people spend on domestic tourism.

Airlines are already struggling with domestic tourism, people are coming to Queenstown now. If the Government stimulates demand, there would not be enough capacity for everyone on the airlines.

I think the ball is spinning in the trans-Tasman bubble, any other policy would be drowned out by this.