Ever since the coronavirus pandemic began, the question has been, Where does COVID-19 originate?

According to a report by NPR, a member of the World Health Organization investigation team says the most likely source of the COVID-19 pandemic is wildlife farms in southern China.

Peter Daszak, a disease ecologist with the EcoHealth Alliance and a member of the WHO delegation that traveled to China earlier this year, told NPR that during this trip, new evidence was found by the WHO team that vendors at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market were being supplied with animals from these wildlife farms.

I tha Daszak NPR that when the Chinese government closed those wildlife farms in February 2020, the response was a strong signal that the Chinese government thought those farms were the most likely route for a bat coronavirus in southern China to reach people in Wuhan.

report said wildlife farms were part of a project the Chinese government has been promoting for 20 years.

Daszak said: They take exotic animals, such as civets, pigs, pangolins, raccoon dogs and bamboo rats, and multiply them in captivity, NPR quoted. He added that the project was a tool to alleviate the rural population from poverty,

In the next two weeks, the WHO is expected to unveil investigative findings teams. However, Daszak assured NPR with an emphasis on what the team defined.

Wildlife farms were very successful.

Regarding the wildlife farm project, Daszak told NPR, Was very successful. He added, in 2016, they had 14 million people employed on wildlife farms, and it was an industry of $ 70 billion.

However, Daszak mark that on February 24, 2020 the Chinese government made a complete change regarding farms – just at the time when the Wuhan eruption was coming to an end.

What China did then was very important, Daszak said. They issued a statement saying they would stop producing wild animals for food and they closed the farms.

They sent farmers instructions on how to safely dispose of the animals to bury, kill or burn them in a way that would not spread disease, he added.

Why would the government do that?

Daszak thinks the government acted because these farms could be the point where the coronavirus moved from one stick to another animal and then to humans. Daszak said, I think SARS-CoV-2 was first introduced to humans in South China. Looking at looking that way, media quoted.

There is good reasoning behind Daszaks belief. First, in or around the southern province of Yunnan is where many farms are located. It is also the place where virologists found a rod virus that is genetically 96% similar to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease. Second, farms breed animals such as civets and pangolins, which are known to carry coronavirus viruses, report tha.

Finally, Daszak told NPR that during the WHO mission in China new evidence was found by the team showing that these farms were supplying vendors at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, where an early COVID-19 outbreak occurred. After being linked to cases of what was later described as a mysterious pneumonia-like illness, the market closed overnight on December 31, 2019.

NPR quoted another member of the WHO investigation team, Linfa Wang, a virologist studying bat bats at Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore, who said, In that market mass transmission was certainly taking place. After the explosion in the Huanan market, Wang noted that Chinese scientists went there and searched for the virus.

In the live animals section, they had a lot of positive samples, Wang said NPR. They even have two samples from which they can isolate the live virus.

And so, his belief is that of Daszak and other members of the WHO team, that wildlife farms provided the perfect channel between a coronavirus-infected rod in Yunnan (or neighboring Myanmar) and a Wuhan animal market , NPR reported.

China is closing that road for a reason, Daszak said.