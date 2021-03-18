The AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, says the European Drug Regulator





The European Union’s drug regulator said Thursday that the AstraZeneca vaccine was safe, a finding that officials hope will allay concerns about possible side effects and push more than a dozen countries to resume its use against the revived coronavirus. But the European Medicines Agency said a new warning label would be added so people in the medical community could search for a rare possible complication that leads to bleeding in the brain. Despite reports of a small number of cases of dangerous blood clots in people who had received the vaccine, a review of millions of cases found that it does not increase the overall risk of clots, although there are still some uncertainties, said Dr. Sabine Straus, who chairs the agencies’ risk assessment committee. Earlier this week, several European countries suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, a pause that, however brief, threatens long-term consequences both on that continent, which is struggling to contain a new wave of infection, and around the world. .

Europe is not inoculating people fast enough to slow the spread of the virus, the World Health Organization said on Thursday, reporting that new infections had risen for three weeks in a row and that more people in the region were dying from the disease than a year ago. The AstraZeneca vaccine, more easily stored than Pfizer and Moderna, and currently sold without the intention of making a profit, is a cornerstone of WHO efforts to inoculate poor and middle-income countries. This is a safe and effective vaccine, said Emer Cooke, head of the European regulator. A frightened public may not calm down easily. I have not yet decided whether I will be vaccinated or not, said Giada Pietrolillo, a kindergarten teacher in Calabria, on the southern tip of Italy. I’m not sure I trust anyone anymore. While the vast majority of the approximately 20 million people in Europe who received the AstraZeneca stroke did not suffer serious side effects, Dr. Straus said there were a number of disturbing cases of cerebral venous thrombosis, blood clots in the brain leading to hemorrhage, in patients who also had low platelet counts. The evidence, she said, is not conclusive if it relates to the vaccine

Officials said they hoped a clear statement on vaccine safety would reassure troubled governments and their populations at a particularly uncertain moment in the pandemic.

Manuela Perozzi, a teacher for students with disabilities at a high school in Campobasso, in southern Italy, said she was ill with fever and pain for two days after her first dose of AstraZeneca shot in early this month, and then worried as fear of it spread. We can only try to stick to science, she said. But I will certainly be even less calm when I am called for the second blow. The leaders of nations, mainly in Europe, who banned its use earlier this week, drafted their decision as a move aimed at reassuring the public that all concerns were being taken seriously, adding that they would await guidance from the regulator. Most countries signaled that they were likely to resume using the vaccine after the agency released the cleanup. Despite their changes, all vaccines approved by Western regulators have been shown to be extremely effective in reducing serious illness and death. And although the AstraZeneca vaccine accounts for less than 20 percent of the hundreds of millions of doses ordered by the European Union, it was a critical part of early distribution plans. With infections growing again in many European countries, the cost of delay can be measured in life.

In just one week in January, at the height of the latest wave, Europe recorded nearly 40,000 deaths. This week, more people are on ventilators in hospitals in Poland than at any time in the pandemic, prompting officials to restore national restrictions, starting on Saturday. Italy has resumed blockades in hopes of curbing the blasts. Across the continent, there is a growing concern about the spread of virus variants. Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, told reporters that the continent registered more than 1.2 million new cases last week and that more than 20,000 people a week died from the virus. Updated 18 March 2021, 12:15 pm ET In Paris, the head of public hospitals in the capital region said the situation was getting worse and that authorities were struggling to find enough beds in intensive care units. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday: We are now going through the most difficult weeks. We know it.

The hope was that, at this time, vaccinations would allow governments to avoid restoring the often draconian restrictions that have been part of life across Europe over the past year. AstraZeneca vaccine suspensions underlined that even relatively small outages could have a major impact as global supply remains extremely tight.

Demand exceeds supply on such a large scale now, even the smallest collision is felt strongly, said Andrea Taylor, assistant director at the Universities Center for Global Health Innovation. There is no slowdown in the system. Both vaccine manufacturers and governments, she said, have consistently provided optimistic forecasts that do not factor in shocks in the manufacturing process. They seem surprised whenever a production problem causes a slowdown in distribution, as if this is a completely unexpected event. she said. It does not need to be.

Few countries in the world find themselves in the coveted position of the United States which has provided more than enough doses for every person in the country and has been reduced to tens of millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has not yet been authorized by the Administration of Food and Drugs. Even Britain, which moved quickly to provide vaccines and has rapidly administered doses to most people over the age of 50, has been forced to shift its strategy in part to deal with supply cuts. Starting late last year, British regulators chose to allow a growing gap between the two doses of vaccine required for maximum protection: up to 12 weeks, rather than the three or four weeks used in clinical trials.

. The immediate challenge for leaders across Europe will be to restore confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine. Concerns about it were raised by reports of a small number of people who developed dangerous blood clots or abnormal bleeding after receiving the shot. Various reports about possible side effects came together and a growing number of countries banned the use of the stroke.

Most troubling came from Norway and Germany, including cases where blockage develops in the veins that drain blood from the brain in patients who also had low platelets.

After several cases came to the attention of the Paul Ehrlich Institute, the agency in charge of vaccine safety in Germany, the use of the vaccine was discontinued. A cascade of other European countries quickly followed suit. . Klaus Cichutek, head of the institute, said he had acted after seven cases of cerebral venous thrombosis had occurred four to 16 days after vaccination. An analysis by the institute suggested that a single case would normally be expected among the 1.6 million people who received the vaccine in that time window. The institute said it had called a group of experts on Monday and that they had unanimously agreed that a link to the vaccine was not impossible and should be investigated. Mrs. Cooke said it was important to closely monitor all side effects. We are also launching additional investigations to find out more about these rare cases, she said. But the regulatory agency found that the benefits of the vaccine at a time when thousands are still dying around the world every day outweigh the risks. If it were me, said Ms. Cooke. I will be vaccinated tomorrow. Reporting is contributed byNick Cumming-Bruce from Geneva and Gaia Pianigiani from Rome.

