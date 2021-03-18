Britain to slow vaccine spread due to India supply crisis by testing large groups

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will have to slow down the spread of COVID-19 vaccines next month due to a supply crisis caused by a delay in a shipment of millions of AstraZeneca photos from India and the need to test the stability of 1.7 million doses additional.

Supply cuts are the biggest threat to the spread of Britains vaccines – currently the fastest among the world’s major economies – and health officials have warned that the program will face a significant cut in supplies by March 29.

We have a delay in a planned arrival from the India Serum Institute, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told parliament.

Hancock also said a batch of 1.7 million doses of vaccine had been delayed as it needed to be retested for stability, though he did not specify the manufacturer.

Britain is using vaccines made by Pfizer and AstraZeneca, with 10 million doses out of 100 million ordered by AstraZeneca coming from the Serum Institute.

The Serum Institute said it had distributed 5 million doses in Britain a few weeks ago but that there was no contract period provided for the birth.

Serum Institute chief executive Adar Poonawalla was quoted by the Daily Telegraph as saying the supplies depended on how much the Indian government allowed the shipment to go to the UK.

Israel is a leader in vaccinating its population, followed by the United Arab Emirates, Chile and then the United Kingdom – and investors are watching closely to see which economies can recover first.

More than half of all adults in England have received their first COVID-19 vaccine. For the UK as a whole, just under half of adults have had their first dose.

VACCINE ROW

As Britain tries to secure more vaccines, it is also facing growing anger from the European Union, which on Wednesday threatened to crack down on a ban on vaccine exports to Britain.

Hancock said European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen must abide by the law of the contract and that Britain was waiting to receive the deliveries it had ordered.

There are very significant consequences to breach of contract law, Hancock said. Britain imports the Pfizers vaccine from Europe.

Photograph Photograph: A woman holding a small bottle labeled with a sticker “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / File File / File File

Pfizer and AstraZeneca said Wednesday that their delivery schedules were not affected. An AstraZeneca spokesman said Wednesday that the UK’s domestic supply chain is not experiencing any disruption.

Drug regulator Britains said there had been five cases of a rare type of blood clot in the brain among the 11 million people given the AstraZenecas vaccine but said it found that the benefits of the shot outweighed any possible risk.

Hancock denied rumors that the delays meant no adult would receive the first dose of the vaccine in April, but said it was important to make sure he had enough vaccine to give people a second dose within 12 weeks. from the first.

He also said Britain was aiming to offer everyone over the age of 50 a first hit in mid-April and a hit for all adults by the end of July. He added that a roadmap for lifting blockade restrictions in England was intact.

Earlier, Housing Minister Robert Jenrick said supplies would be back in May and Moderna Inc. has said it expects the first vaccine shipments to Britain to start in April.

Hancock said Britain expected the Modernas vaccine doses to arrive in the coming weeks.