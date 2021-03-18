5 European countries evaluated by the WHO for the control of COVID-19

A woman wearing a face mask in London. The UK is one of five countries rated by the WHO for reducing transmission of the new COVID variant. (Reuters)

Five countries, including the UK, have been rated by the World Health Organization (WHO) for new behavior coronavirus variant under control.

Dr Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, confirmed on Thursday that variant B.1.1.7 first identified in Kent late last year now has spread to almost all countries of the continent.

With the Kent variant being more contagious, Dr Kluge also warned that it would soon become the predominant strain of the virus on the continent.

However, using the examples of five European countries, he also wanted to emphasize that it is still possible to reduce the transmission of the virus.

Dr Kluge said: “And yet, in the context of this faster-spreading variant, some countries including, but not limited to, Denmark, Ireland, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom have rapidly reduced public health and social media coverage to levels that can, and should, be kept low.

Those low case numbers, measured for one million people on Wednesday, are demonstrated in this table by Oxford Universities Our World in Data website.

By comparison, a number of European countries are suffering great sharpness in cases. As this graph shows, eight of the 10 countries worldwide with the highest case rates on Wednesday were European.

Throughout the pandemic, it has been rare for the UK to be praised for its treatment of the virus, a subject brought to the forefront by Dominic Cummings comments, Boris Johnsons former top councilor, on a House of Commons committee Wednesday.

However, UK blockades and the successful spread of the vaccine have seen infections fall since January, although it should be noted that this decline slowed in mid-February and flattened in March, as shown by this government graph.

Spain’s incredible progress

Spain, like the United Kingdom, was another badly hit country at the start of the pandemic a year ago.

As of Wednesday, Our Data World said Spain had the world’s 15th highest rate of COVID deaths per million people: 1,557.

But as she briefed Thursday, she was singled out by Dr Catherine Smallwood, the WHO’s top emergency officer in Europe, for successfully cutting broadcasts this year.

We have to admit that Spain has made tremendous progress in reducing broadcasting since the first months of this year, where Spain was seeing at its peak around 42,000 new cases every day. Now this has decreased by about seven times.

Spain is under a curfew until May, with people allowed to go out only for purposes such as work, school or shopping for necessities.

