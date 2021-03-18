International
5 European countries evaluated by the WHO for the control of COVID-19
Five countries, including the UK, have been rated by the World Health Organization (WHO) for new behavior coronavirus variant under control.
Dr Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, confirmed on Thursday that variant B.1.1.7 first identified in Kent late last year now has spread to almost all countries of the continent.
With the Kent variant being more contagious, Dr Kluge also warned that it would soon become the predominant strain of the virus on the continent.
However, using the examples of five European countries, he also wanted to emphasize that it is still possible to reduce the transmission of the virus.
Dr Kluge said: “And yet, in the context of this faster-spreading variant, some countries including, but not limited to, Denmark, Ireland, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom have rapidly reduced public health and social media coverage to levels that can, and should, be kept low.
Those low case numbers, measured for one million people on Wednesday, are demonstrated in this table by Oxford Universities Our World in Data website.
By comparison, a number of European countries are suffering great sharpness in cases. As this graph shows, eight of the 10 countries worldwide with the highest case rates on Wednesday were European.
Throughout the pandemic, it has been rare for the UK to be praised for its treatment of the virus, a subject brought to the forefront by Dominic Cummings comments, Boris Johnsons former top councilor, on a House of Commons committee Wednesday.
However, UK blockades and the successful spread of the vaccine have seen infections fall since January, although it should be noted that this decline slowed in mid-February and flattened in March, as shown by this government graph.
Spain’s incredible progress
Spain, like the United Kingdom, was another badly hit country at the start of the pandemic a year ago.
As of Wednesday, Our Data World said Spain had the world’s 15th highest rate of COVID deaths per million people: 1,557.
But as she briefed Thursday, she was singled out by Dr Catherine Smallwood, the WHO’s top emergency officer in Europe, for successfully cutting broadcasts this year.
See: WHO Europe says the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the risks
We have to admit that Spain has made tremendous progress in reducing broadcasting since the first months of this year, where Spain was seeing at its peak around 42,000 new cases every day. Now this has decreased by about seven times.
Spain is under a curfew until May, with people allowed to go out only for purposes such as work, school or shopping for necessities.
Look: How England is getting out of the stalemate
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]