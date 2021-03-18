Biden plans to send COVID shots to Mexico, Canada | National News

WASHINGTON (AP) The U.S. is planning to ship a combined 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico and Canada in its first shooting export, the White House said Thursday.
Press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration is in the process of finalizing efforts to distribute 2.5 million doses in Mexico and 1.5 million in Canada as a loan. Details are still being worked out.
“Our first priority remains to vaccinate the American population,” Psaki told a daily news conference. But she added that ensuring that our neighbors can contain the virus is a critical mission step, it is a critical mission to end the pandemic.
The AstraZeneca vaccine is not authorized for use in the United States but has been administered by the World Health Organization. Tens of millions of doses have accumulated in the US if they receive emergency use authorization, sparking an international outcry that life-saving doses were kept when they could be used elsewhere.
Psaki said many nations have sought access to U.S. vaccines, but she had nothing to add to further distributions.
Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said via Twitter that Mexico was receiving the vaccine as a result of a conversation between President Joe Biden and President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador earlier this month. Good news! he wrote.
God bless America they are coming to our rescue, said Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford, the leader of Canada’s most populous province. He thanked Biden for his willingness to share the vaccines.
And once I get them I will call you a champion, but I have to get the delivery first, so thank you. I appreciate. Weve been waiting. This is what real neighbors do. They help each other in a crisis, he said. We will get all the vaccines you can give us, so that is fabulous news.
The Biden administration has said that once U.S. citizens are vaccinated, the next step is to ensure Canada and Mexico are able to manage the pandemic so that borders can be reopened.
Although Canada’s economy is closely intertwined with the US, Washington has not allowed any of the hundreds of millions of doses of vaccines made in America to be exported so far, and Canada has had to return to Europe and Asia.
Vaccine supply chain difficulties have forced Canada to extend the time between the first and second shots to four months so that everyone is protected more quickly with the primary dose. The hope is that all adults at least one shot in late June.
Canadian regulators have approved the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but their purchase has proved difficult.
Canada ranks about 20th in the number of doses administered, with about 8% of the adult population taking at least one shot. This compares to about 38% in the UK and 22% in the US
Mexico has fully vaccinated more than 600,000 people and more than 4 million have received a single dose. The total population of Mexico is 126 million.
AstraZeneca is among the vaccines that have received emergency approval in Mexico, and Mexico already has 870,000 doses of this vaccine. It also has Pfizer, SinoVac and Sputnik V for a total of more than 8 million doses. One million doses of SinoVac arrived from Hong Kong on Thursday.
The collection of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the US has also been controversial with other allies. The 27-nation European Union found it difficult to reach out to Biden over the sharing of vaccine supplies, so that the disease could be stopped abroad, which would not only help save lives, but also improve economic growth. global.
Sherman reported from Mexico City and Gillies from Toronto.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit