Biden plans to send COVID shots to Mexico, Canada | National News

WASHINGTON (AP) The U.S. is planning to ship a combined 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico and Canada in its first shooting export, the White House said Thursday.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration is in the process of finalizing efforts to distribute 2.5 million doses in Mexico and 1.5 million in Canada as a loan. Details are still being worked out.

“Our first priority remains to vaccinate the American population,” Psaki told a daily news conference. But she added that ensuring that our neighbors can contain the virus is a critical mission step, it is a critical mission to end the pandemic.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is not authorized for use in the United States but has been administered by the World Health Organization. Tens of millions of doses have accumulated in the US if they receive emergency use authorization, sparking an international outcry that life-saving doses were kept when they could be used elsewhere.

Psaki said many nations have sought access to U.S. vaccines, but she had nothing to add to further distributions.

Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said via Twitter that Mexico was receiving the vaccine as a result of a conversation between President Joe Biden and President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador earlier this month. Good news! he wrote.

God bless America they are coming to our rescue, said Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford, the leader of Canada’s most populous province. He thanked Biden for his willingness to share the vaccines.

And once I get them I will call you a champion, but I have to get the delivery first, so thank you. I appreciate. Weve been waiting. This is what real neighbors do. They help each other in a crisis, he said. We will get all the vaccines you can give us, so that is fabulous news.

The Biden administration has said that once U.S. citizens are vaccinated, the next step is to ensure Canada and Mexico are able to manage the pandemic so that borders can be reopened.

Although Canada’s economy is closely intertwined with the US, Washington has not allowed any of the hundreds of millions of doses of vaccines made in America to be exported so far, and Canada has had to return to Europe and Asia.

Vaccine supply chain difficulties have forced Canada to extend the time between the first and second shots to four months so that everyone is protected more quickly with the primary dose. The hope is that all adults at least one shot in late June.

Canadian regulators have approved the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but their purchase has proved difficult.

Canada ranks about 20th in the number of doses administered, with about 8% of the adult population taking at least one shot. This compares to about 38% in the UK and 22% in the US

Mexico has fully vaccinated more than 600,000 people and more than 4 million have received a single dose. The total population of Mexico is 126 million.

AstraZeneca is among the vaccines that have received emergency approval in Mexico, and Mexico already has 870,000 doses of this vaccine. It also has Pfizer, SinoVac and Sputnik V for a total of more than 8 million doses. One million doses of SinoVac arrived from Hong Kong on Thursday.

The collection of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the US has also been controversial with other allies. The 27-nation European Union found it difficult to reach out to Biden over the sharing of vaccine supplies, so that the disease could be stopped abroad, which would not only help save lives, but also improve economic growth. global.

Sherman reported from Mexico City and Gillies from Toronto.