Puducherry Assembly Elections Congress under siege in his bastion

The Congressional Alliance faces a formidable challenge from a revived AINRC led by Rangasamy.



In more than a decade since the old big party left the throne of power in the Center, the Puducherry Union Territory has relied on its reputation as a bastion of Congress. In the three Assembly elections since 2006, the only time she failed to resolve a worse scenario was the election of a branch of Congress, Regional Congress All India NR.

However, that reputation as one of the last bastions of Congress in the country is being severely tested as the Union Territory decides on the April 6 Assembly elections in the 30-member House.

This year, the Congress-DMK-Left-VCK parties under the Progressive Secular Democratic Alliance (SDPA) have a mountain to climb to overcome a revived AINRC led by its founder and former Prime Minister N. Rangasamy, who leads the charge of the NDA, a secure BJP that controls the appointment of three lawmakers appointed to the Assembly and is competing with nine seats, and the AIADMK with its influence over several strongholds in Puducherry and Karaikal.

Exit series

Congress, which has been battling a series of influential leaders coming out that eventually culminated in the fall of its government to a vote of confidence on February 22, just days before the election was announced, bears no resemblance to the party that came to power in alliance with DMK in 2016.

Even before one crisis fell, another would create. Party workers fumigated when key ally DMK left the negotiating table with 13 unprecedented seats in the kitten against 15 for Congress and one for VCK and CPI. Fire broke out in the ballot box when the DMK placed candidates in key constituencies where Congress believed it had a chance to fight and a PCC meeting to display candidates erupted in protest, waving a DMK flag and angry posters if the party was stationed on sale to the ally.

Candidate for CM

The NDA Alliance of AINRC-BJP-AIADMK also did not see its problems, mainly the dispute between BJP and AINRC over the candidate for prime minister. While BJP stood by its non-engaging policy of running for Prime Minister, the AINRC executive went on to announce Mr Rangasamy as Prime Minister in an NDA victory. AIADMK is also waking up to the vileness of falling to third place in the lineup.

While the AINRC is vying for 16 seats, the BJP is nominating candidates for nine seats, leaving the AIADMK with only five seats, despite its long political history, having been in power twice in 1974 and 1977 although ministries failed to last even half. of the mandate after the Allies withdrew support.

While Mr. Narayanasamy has taken the personal decision not to run, but only campaign for the party, the former Prime Minister and supreme of AINRC Mr. Rangasamy is running from Thattanchavady and Yanam while Congressman turned BJP leader and former Minister A. Namassivayam takes the field in Manadipet.

Congress is facing its rival AINRC in places such as Ariyankuppam, Embalam, Indira Nagar, Kadirgamam, Karaikal North, Nedungadu, Nettapakkam.

Congress is the Congress against BJP in Lawspet, Oussudu, Thirunallar and Manavely.

AIADMK and DMK are also encountered in places such as Karaikal South, Orleanpet, Ouppalam and Mudaliarpet.

Also in contention are younger players like Makkal Neethi Maiam, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, Naam Tamil Katchi, Bahujan Samaj Party, CPI (ML), SDPI and a host of Independents.

Poor anti-poor policies

Despite recent setbacks, we hope to win as people across communities and classes suffering from central pro-corporate and anti-poor policies will speak out on election day, said AV Subramanian, PCC Puducherry chief. competing in North Karaikal.

There is anger over rising oil prices on petrol, unemployment and deprivation of booking benefits and this will be reflected in the silent votes against BJP, like those that took place in the recent Parliamentary elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said Mr. Subramanian.

Although the Vanniyars are a dominant community over which Mr. Rangasamy, Mr. Namassivayam, who was the second Congress in command before joining the BJP, wields considerable influence, Congress will hope for a consolidation of backward classes ( about 35%) and minority communities (approximately 15%) against the NDA.

NDA safe

NDA campaign managers are confident about the victory of the fronts and a defeat of Congress and project a number of about 25 seats.

Congress in Puducherry, like everywhere else in the country, is facing public outrage over its poor performance, said Nirmal Kumar Surana, in charge of BJP for the Union Territory.

Congress has no credibility left. She continues to blame the Center for covering up her failures … for not fulfilling any of her 52 manifesto promises. People understand that the Congress government fell under the weight of its many failures and the loss of confidence of its MLAs who left the party, said Mr. Surana, who has been camping here for the past six months to oversee the strategy.

Activists of the stars

BJP expects to cross into a line of campaign stars in Puducherry from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP national president JP Nadda,. Congress is expecting interruptions by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the election.

In more than one poll, the NDA alliance is projected to win a number of seats in the 20-25 range. Although pseudologists have spoken, it is a long wait until May 2 to see if the predictions go with vox populi.