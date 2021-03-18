Zoomark International will be made in person this November | tidings





The show will continue, said the event organizers Zoomark International, which is set for November 10-12 in Bologna, Italy. With all the necessary guarantees of health and safety, the show will continue, BolognaFiere officials said. Moreover, it will be personally, as we say now, based on a careful assessment of the situation, possible developments from now to next winter, and the welcome prospect of vaccination coverage. It is a decision that sends a strong and responsible message to the international pet industry community, which is eager to join, to have a chance to see and build the future and to benefit from the habits new ones that have been formed in this difficult but extremely extraordinary significant year. The news of Zoomark International moving forward has been enthusiastically received by exhibitors, officials said, with many already confirming their participation. Officials had first announced his plans for the November personal event this past January, after previously re-planning the event for 2022. As well as a host of international exhibitors, Zoomark International 2021 will present its New Products area with the addition of a New Trends area, showcasing technological innovations and products that focus on sustainability and circular economy. In parallel with the personal event, Zoomark International is also developing a synergistic digital platform to increase the reach of its exhibitors, officials said. This will be a resource for those planning a visit to the event and will enable further industry professionals for whom the journey may be complicated, yet attend the Bologna event, officials added. The unprecedented pandemic of the past 12 months has changed people's relationships with their pets, officials said. [Pets are] now an increasingly important part of our world and our daily lives, and not just when it comes to family life, but also in terms of working from home, officials said. This event of the years promises to be particularly interesting. Pet companies have worked on products and solutions to meet the needs presented, and it is time to make the most of this opportunity to unite and channel it into value creation: the ability to interact without being filtered by a screen , listening to other voices and tap into the noise that is an essential part of doing business and that only direct contact can provide. Officials said they look forward to what the event will bring. So he returns to BolognaFiere, apologizing for the delay, officials said. We know the new format event will make up for it and we hope to release the first details of the advance within a few weeks, with an original mix of pre-activities and offline display.

