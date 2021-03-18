Sarah Everard and Atlanta spa shooting show how victim blaming continues after #MeToo

“Yesterday was a really bad day for him and that’s what he did.”

Just hours after the arrest of the 21-year-old suspected of shooting suspected of killing eight people near Atlanta, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Captain Jay Baker appeared to offer some sort of rationalization of the alleged motive for the murderous rage. “He was quite full and had been somewhat at the bottom of his rope,” Baker said at a news conference Wednesday.

“He” is the suspected killer Robert Aaron Long and “what he did” was the killing of eight cold-blooded innocent people during a rage of shooting through three Atlanta area spas on Tuesday. Long, according to Baker, claimed to suffer “sex addiction” and “sees these places” as “a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate”.

Baker drafted his comments as simply passing information gathered in interviews with Long. Feminists, however, erupted in anger, clearly realizing that Baker talks about a “bad day” like the sympathies of borrowing the Long wars. It was doubly disturbing that Baker mentioned “sex addiction,” which is often what misogynists – see Harvey Weinstein – self-diagnose to avoid responsibility for predatory and violent behavior toward women. The officer’s comments expose the dangers of this “sex addiction” conversation, showing how it often reduces women to simple objects or “temptations” to “get rid” of them, as if they were heroin bags or alcohol bottles instead of human beings with their own lives and families.

Baker also added that, although six of the eight victims were Asian women, Long insisted the shootings were not “racially motivated”, another claim that the officer was reasonably criticized for taking the face value. Asian women have submitted to them generations of sexual objectification and degrading stereotypes that require compatible and submissive behavior. Of course, it was soon discovered that Baker had previously shared anti-Asian memes on social media, casting doubt on his ability to discuss towards what is actually “racially motivated”.

The whole press conference was a shocking reminder that, despite everything that has happened in years past – Donald Trump tape “catches by pussy”, the Women’s March and the #MeToo movement – women are still very often blamed when men commit violence against them. He brought to mind “The Ripper”, a recent Netflix documentary about the social and political consequences of the series of murders committed in the late ’70s by Peter Sutcliffe, regarded as the “Yorkshire Ripper” by the British press. The documentary gives air to the protracted criticism of law enforcement for failing to capture Sutcliffe for five years, despite interviewing him as a potential suspect nine times. The documentary, quite reasonable, presents that the guilt of the victim is the reason for the failures of the police.

Detectives early joined the idea that Sutcliffe was motivated by a moralistic retaliation against sex workers, prompting them to pay less attention to evidence from cases where the victims, many of whom survived, were not sex workers. Why Because, frankly, it was easier to blame the victims for their supposedly “bad” choices than to honestly face the prevalence of misogynistic attitudes shared by the police themselves. Indeed, police at the time shifted responsibility for preventing murder to women, telling them to stay home instead of going out at night. Not only was this not a real solution – many women, including sex workers, have to go out at night to make a living – but also, quite reasonably, was seen by feminists as male authorities exploiting the situation to deprive women of women their personal freedoms.

That happened 40 years ago, but a similar situation erupted again in the UK just this month, this time in London.

Wayne Couzens, a 48 Metropolitan police officer, has been charged with kidnapping and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, whose body was found earlier this month, a week after she disappeared while walking home at night. London police had reacted to Everard’s disappearance by going door-to-door to warn women not to go out at night, a direct echo of the paternalistic, guilty response to the victims that drew so much criticism during the Sutcliffe killings. The women responded now as they did then, however, by protesting in the streets, holding night vigils to mourn Everard and holding police accountable. This is how the police reacted:

Terrible scenes at Clapham Common last night. Women on a peaceful vigil for male violence that is violently directed and handcuffed by police officers #SarahEverard # ReclaimTheseRoads pic.twitter.com/fHBpa6qQpg – Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) March 14, 2021

The justification for the strike was that vigils were limited due to COVID-19. However, many feminists rejected this, insisting that it make it a matter of male-dominated police force and government once again using male violence as an excuse to deprive women of basic freedom of movement. This impression was reinforced by a proposal offered by Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson to place plainclothes police officers in nightclubs and bars to “protect” women. While the majority of British respondents in the polls – especially the elderly – like this idea, the grim reality is that this may turn out to be just another situation of using male violence against women as an excuse to increase male supervision over women. In contrast, feminist politicians have suggested that more male accountability is the right answer, suggesting reforms such as classifying misogynistic violence as a “hate crime.”

Sociologists often make the difference between “benevolent” sexism, which is often expressed in terms of “turning back” and “protecting” women, and “hostile” sexism, commonly called “misogyny,” or hatred of women. Importers It is important to understand, however, that they are two sides of the same coin. Women who accept and submit to male control are rewarded with the appropriating “protection” of benevolent sexism, but women who are perceived to violate strict rules of proper female behavior are too often attacked for it. In both cases, when men hurt women, it is the victims who are to blame – for going out at night, for sex workers, for “seduction”, you call it. Loving and hostile sexism work together in a good cop / bad cop routine, both aimed at keeping women under the control of men.

Following Baker’s “bad day” comments during Wednesday’s press conference, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is back, saying, “We’re not ready to get into victim blaming, victim embarrassment, here” and noting that the spas that were targeted “are legally operating businesses that have not been on” law enforcement radars.

It is a contagious problem because it should not matter whether the victims of misogyny violence are sex workers or not. Asking the question is also a form of victim guilt, as it focuses attention on the victims and away from the current cause of violence, which is misogyny. The notion that women can even significantly decipher a set of rules and expectations that they must follow and that will keep them safe is not only unfair, but it is a lie. It appears that Long had attacked the bathroom workers and was apparently thinking of moving over the workers in a porn shop, blaming them for allegedly being too available for his sexual desires. But recent “incel” killers, such as Elliot Rodgers or Alek Minassian, blamed women who were not sexually available enough – a complaint that many right-wing experts, such as Ross Douthat of the New York Times or sexism teacher Jordan Peterson, were happy to file. Women are told to stay home to avoid violence, but, as the philosopher Kate Manne reminded us of the Atlantic, the vast majority of violence experienced by women by men is from domestic partners or family members.

You can be sexually or intimately available, go out at night or stay indoors. It does not matter. Male violence is everywhere. It is not caused by women being a “temptation”. It is caused by men wanting to dominate and control women. Unfortunately, as Baker’s ugly press conference showed on Tuesday, police too often share a worldview with men who are violent towards women. Baker came across as a person who saw the world from Long’s perspective, where spa workers are a “temptation” rather than women simply trying to make a living, where the sexual objectification of Asian women is not somewhat “non-racist,” and where women are blamed for men developing perverted and violent sexual urges. Men still control our society and men do not want to take responsibility for male violence. Until at least part of this equation changes significantly, the plague of misogynistic violence is unlikely to go anywhere.