



Shutterstock More than 500 people in the UK were put on no resuscitation orders without their consent or the consent of their caregivers during the coronavirus pandemic, a study released by the country’s Quality of Care Commission (CQC) announced on Thursday. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been concerns that cardiopulmonary resuscitation (DNACPR) decisions were not made without involving people, or their families and / or caregivers if they wished, and were being applied to groups of people, rather than taken take into account the individual circumstances of each person, according to the study by the independent regulator of health and social care in England. Of the 2,048 adult social care providers who responded to the CQC information request, 5.2% (508 out of 9,679) of DNACPR decisions in force as of March 17, 2020 “had not been agreed in discussion with the person, relative or their guardian, said the study. The report includes at least one case study of a man whose death may have included an involuntary order not to resurrect. Jim, who was in his 80s, was taken to hospital at the start of the pandemic after becoming ill with a chest infection. Jimmy, who was still working, had normally been fit, well and active, and spent most of his weeks in his car visiting friends or going to the movies, the report said.

About 12 hours after being hospitalized, Jim was called [his daughter] Melanie He was upset and confused and told her that he had signed his life and was going to die. He told her that a doctor had placed an order that they would not resume his heart if it stopped. He was upset that he had agreed to it because he did not want to die.

The girl told the commission she had tried to talk to medical and nursing staff about the decision.

Because Jim was able to make decisions about his care, no one had discussed the decision with him, she said, according to the report. However, she was concerned that her father was vulnerable because he was ill, likely confused as he had a nasty infection and he was alone. She felt he would have just gone with what he was told.

Jim died while in hospital, the report said. The report is the result of a request from the Department of Health and Social Welfare for the CQC to conduct a rapid review of how DNACPR decisions were used during the coronavirus pandemic, citing concerns that they were being inappropriately implemented for groups of people without knowledge It is unacceptable for any DNACPR decision to be made without proper discussions with the individual, or a proper representative, taking into account their wishes and needs, the report said. An interim report by CQC in November 2020 revealed a combination of unprecedented pressure on care providers and rapidly evolving guidelines may have led to DNACPR-related decisions that erroneously relate to other clinical assessments about critical care, CQC said . Despite positive feedback from most care providers, CQC revealed some concerns about the use of proposed DNACPR blanket decisions at a local level. During the review process, while inspectors found some examples of good practice, they also found a disturbing picture of poor involvement of people using services, poor data retention, and a lack of oversight and review of decisions made, the study said. . The CQC called for government action to address a “disturbing change” in people’s experiences of DNACPR decisions and to take responsibility for delivering improvements in this vital and sensitive area. The purpose of CQCs with prayer for ministers is to have a greater focus on information, training and support, as well as a sustainable national approach to advancing care planning and improving oversight and security, she said. Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated the date the CQCinterim report was published.

