The game ends, development begins: Prime Minister at the Bengal rally

Countdown day for five-state assembly elections will mark the end of Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee’s game and the start of development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as he struck political opponents at two rallies in Bengal and Assam related to the polls.

In the district of Bengal Purulia, the Prime Minister attacked Banerjee for the voting bank policy and said that the days of the states that ruled the Trinamool Congress were numbered.

On May 2, Didir khela slingshot, vikas shuru (her game will end and development will begin), Modi said, in a reference to TMCs Khela Hobe’s election slogan (game in). On May 2, Didi is leaving. Asol poriborton (true transformation) is coming. The countdown has begun for the Didi government to go. The days are numbered, he added.

The eight-stage state assembly elections are scheduled to begin on March 27 and the vote count is on May 2.

The Prime Minister also targeted the IMC election slogan. TMC says Khela Hobe, BJP says there will be employment, development, education, empowerment of women and youth, housing for all, hospitals and schools, Modi said.

Attacking the TMC chief on the occasion of the Batla House meeting in 2008 in Delhi and the attack on Pulwama 2019, Modi said Banerjee was enjoying the politics of calm.

The people of Bengal have not forgotten who you stood with after the attack in Pulwama and filed charges against the army. No one has forgotten how Mamata and some other parties behaved when the meeting took place. These people stayed with the terrorists at the time and raised questions about the meeting, he said.

BJP recently shared a video in which Banerjee could be heard questioning the veracity of the Batla House meeting of 2008. A fake meeting has taken place. If this is not a fake meeting, I would leave politics, it could be heard saying in the video from 2008.

The CM also targeted the Modi government after the Pulwama attack. The contribution of intelligence was there. But the jaws were neither raised in the air, nor was there any naka control or road control … In order to profit during the election? Now Modi is trying to play a war game.

Earlier this week, an Indian Mujahideen terrorist in the case was sentenced to death by a court in Delhi.

The whole country is watching what is happening after the Brigade rally. After using the policy of calming and beating people with lathis for 10 years, suddenly there seems to be a change in Mamata. This is not the transformation of the soul. That’s the fear of losing, he said, in a reference to his early rally in Kolkata.

The Prime Minister said that the CM of Bengal intensified its attack against him after the election results of Lok Sabha 2019, when BJP posted its best election result with 18 seats. During the polls in Lok Sabha, the TMC was reduced by half and this time it would be TMC saaf (TMC would be extinguished). Seeing the determination of the people that Didi is irritating and targeting me. What is she not saying (against me), Modi said.

The IMC was reduced from 34 seats in the 2014 elections to 22 seats in the 2019 polls.

Modi also addressed controversy over CM injuries during an event at Nandigram on March 10th. Like millions of other women, to me didi is also a girl of the nation. When she was injured, I was worried too. I pray to God that she recovers quickly, he said.

The IMC denied the accusations of the prime ministers.

As for his claims that IMC days are numbered, it is not a crime to dream. The second is that Mamata Banerjee never does politics with national security and the Indian military. It is the Prime Minister who makes such a policy, said Firhad Hakim, Minister of State.

In Assam, which votes in three phases between March 27 and April 6, Modi said Congress had neither a leader nor a policy for the state.

Addressing his first election rally in the country after announcing the poll dates, the Prime Minister said, In Assam they had to join hands with a municipal election party, which is sad. The governing policy of the BJPs is development and if our party comes back to power in Assam, the speed of development will be double.

We do not see religion or language, everyone receives benefits, he said. He was referring to the Congress alliance with the United Democratic Front of All India, led by perfume baron and MP Badruddin Ajmal.

He also said Congress was making false promises. I have seen videos of Congress making the list of poll promises. We know how corrupt this party can be, he said.

Reacting to his statements, Congress President Mahila Sushmita Dev said the BJP was trying to escape its failure by pulling religion into the political campaign.

I would like to ask the Prime Minister to mention what development has his party made for Barak Valley and Assam in the last five years? Their old leader is leaving the party and claims the unions were running the party, she said.