Putin says Biden’s ‘killer’ blow reflects US history as Russia recalls ambassador

Moscow responded angrily Thursday after President Joe Biden labeled Russian leader Vladimir Putin a “killer” and said he would pay a price for Election intervention in 2020.

Russia withdrew its ambassador to the United States on Wednesday for “consultations” just hours after Biden’s remarks, which the Kremlin later said were “very bad and unprecedented.”

Asked about Bidens’ comments during a video call broadcast on Russian state television on Thursday, Putin said he wished his Washington counterpart good health and said “no irony” but accused the comments of reflecting on the past. troubled America itself.

While praising the American people, Putin said the legacy of slavery and the country’s treatment of Native Americans weighed heavily on his relations abroad.

“In the history of every people, every state, there are many difficult, dramatic and bloody events. But when we value other people or even other governments, we always look like in the mirror. We always see ourselves in it,” he said. Putin.

“I remember when I was young and fighting with my friends, we always said ‘anyone who calls names is called themselves,'” he added.

“And this is not just a joke for children. The meaning is quite deep psychologically. We always see our qualities in another person and think that he / she is like ourselves. And coming from that, evaluate his / her actions. and evaluate him / her in general “.

Download NBC News app for news and policies

Putin’s response was given during a phone call with Crimean residents marking the anniversary of its annexation by Ukraine in 2014. He added that Russia would still cooperate with the US where it serves Moscow’s interests.

The comments came shortly after the Kremlin said Biden’s remarks suggested he “ultimately does not want to improve relations” between the two countries.

“I will not be grim in reaction to this,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “I’ll just say that these are very bad statements from the US president.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova did not mention specific reasons on the withdrawal of Ambassador Anatoly Antonov on Wednesday, but the Russian Embassy in the US released its comment early Thursday blaming certain thoughtless statements by senior U.S. officials for putting “already highly confrontational relations under threat.” of collapse “.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov. File Valery Sharifulin / TASS / Getty Images

During Wednesday’s interview with ABC News, Biden said Russia would face the consequences of interfering in the recent presidential election afterwards. a declassified report by the office of US national intelligence directors revealed earlier this week that Putin authorized influence operations to assist then-President Donald Trump in the November election.

(Putin) will pay a price, Biden said when asked about the report. He did not disclose what price Putin could pay, just saying, you will see soon.

The Kremlin had previously dismissed the allegations in the report as unfounded.

Asked if he thinks Putin is a killer, Biden said yes.

Biden also confirmed that he once told Russian leaders no “have a soul.” He said Putin responded to a comment made during a visit to the Kremlin as vice president in 2011, saying “We understand each other.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki told reporters Thursday that Biden did not regret characterizing Putin as a “killer,” saying “the president gave a direct answer to a direct question.”

Putin’s response on Thursday is likely to be for a local audience, said Mark Galeotti, a professor at the University College London’s School of Slavonic and Eastern European Studies and a senior fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, a think tank in London.

“Biden’s words were extremely sharp and he is a fairly experienced politician who would not answer the question directly if he did not want to do it. However, it is still unclear what he means, given that so far this administration has spoken to Russia without pursuing more than symbolic actions. “

“He could just as easily be using this kind of language to distract attention from a lack of serious action than to warn him.”

“In that context, the withdrawal of Ambassador Antonov for consultations is as much a signal from Moscow that the US should not push things too far,” Galleotti added.

The State Department said Wednesday it was aware of Russia’s decision to withdraw its ambassador.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration would take a more direct and direct approach to its relations with Russia than Trump.

Relations between Moscow and Washington have been strained since Biden took office.

In coordination with the European Union, the US announced sanctions earlier this month against senior members of the Russian government over the detention of opposition leader Alexei Navalny following his poisoning with a nerve agent last year.

The sanctions were the first to target Moscow since Biden became president and opened a comprehensive review of US-Russia policy, including the Kremlin’s actions against Navalny, US election interference, the SolarWinds hack and reported bounties offered to related groups. Taliban to target US forces in Afghanistan.

Since Biden’s inauguration, the only moment of cooperation between the two nations came when the US and Russia chose a crucial nuclear weapons control treaty last month.