International
Covax: What is the vaccine supply scheme and is it working?
By Will Tullis, ITV News
In the UK, 25,735,472 people have taken their first Covid blow This week, the headlines have been dominated by news of vaccine shortages in the UK and EU.
But away from domestic vaccine supply concerns, the UK and EU are both committed to helping poor countries with the supply and distribution of vaccines, under the Covax scheme.
No one is safe until everyone is sure: What is the Covax scheme?
Covax is an international vaccine supply scheme involving more than two-thirds of the world’s nations.
The goal of Covax is to help poor countries get more doses of the vaccine. Richer countries have been able to buy more vaccine doses than poorer countries.
In less than a year, Covax aims to supply more than two billion doses to humans in 190 countries.
Covax was created as a way for rich countries to help poor countries by:
Provide financial assistance to poor countries to purchase and distribute more doses of vaccines
Donating excessive doses of vaccines to poor countries
Global Vaccine Alliance (Gavi) who run Covax together with World Health Organization (WHO) say competition between governments to vaccinate their citizens first is bad for vaccine supply and global health because no one is safe until everyone is safe.
No one is safe until everyone is safe
How much will the UK and G7 Covax give?
The UK has awarded 548 million Covax. At a G7 summit last month, Boris Johnson vowed to donate most of the UK’s surplus vaccine supplies to poor countries
At the same meeting, G7 leaders increased their contributions to Covax to $ 5.3 billion in total.
Joe Biden pledged $ 4 billion to Covax and Germany pledged $ 1.2 billion. The EU increased their Covax contribution from 500m euros to 1 billion euros.
Boris Johnson said: “It makes no sense for us to vaccinate our individual populations – we need to make sure the whole world is vaccinated because this is a global pandemic and it is not beneficial for one country to be far ahead of another, we need to move together.
Who gives the blows?
Covax was established in April 2020 and is led by the WHO, together with the Global Vaccine Alliance (Gavi) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).
Gavi called Covax the only truly global solution to the pandemic. More than two-thirds of the world is involved in Covax, with 190 countries in the scheme.
Gavi tha: [Covax] is the only attempt to ensure that people all over the world will have access to Covid-19 vaccines once they are available, regardless of their wealth.
Some of the countries that donate Covax include: UK, US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Colombia, Bhutan, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Singapore, Switzerland, and the EU.
Philanthropists – including the Bill Foundation and Melinda Gates – have also pledged funding for the Covax scheme.
Canada has also received supplies from Covax, despite being a richer country. The Canadian government said Covax’s objective is to provide vaccines to 20% of the population of all member countries, both self-financing and those receiving donations.
Singapore and New Zealand also requested supplies of Covax.
Who is taking the blows?
Pakistan will receive more Covax stroke – 14,640,000 doses. The allocation of Covax jab depends on factors that include the size of the population, the wealth of the country and how many in that country have already been vaccinated.
Some of the Covax destination sites include:
Pakistan (14,640,000 hits)
Indonesia (11,704,800 hits)
Nigeria (13,656,000 hits)
Bangladesh (10,908,000 hits)
Brazil (9,122,400 hits)
Democratic Republic of the Congo (5,928,000 hits)
Mexico (5,532,000 strokes)
Ethiopia (4,584,000 strokes)
Afghanistan (2,580,000 strikes)
North Korea (1,704,000 hits)
How is progress?
So how many Covax strokes have been delivered? Some of the Covax countries have given hits to include:
Indonesia (1,113,600 submitted)
Nigeria (3,940,000 delivered)
Angola (624,000 submitted)
Ghana (600,000 delivered)
Ivory Coast (504,000 submitted)
Afghanistan (468,000 submitted)
Cambodia (324,000 submitted)
Ecuador (84,000 submitted)
West Bank and Gaza (61,440 submitted)
Mongolia (14,400 submitted)
Which vaccines is Covax using?
Covax uses the Pfizer vaccine and the Oxford / AstraZeneca stroke. Covax is also in discussions with Moderna to use their vaccine.
Covax has agreements set for 1.2 million Pfizer doses as well as 340 million Oxford / AstraZeneca doses.
US vaccine maker Novavax has signed an agreement to provide 1.1 billion doses of vaccine to Covax.
The WHO said Covax was not affected by the news that some countries had suspended use of Oxford / AstraZeneca due to concerns that their vaccine was causing blood clots. The European Medicines Agency has now said the vaccine is “safe and effective” and there is no connection between stroke and blood clotting.
Covax distributes 600,000 doses of Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine in Ghana last month. These strokes are manufactured in India.
Is Covax working?
In January, WHO board member Dr Clemens Martin Auer – who is also co-chair of the EU vaccine procurement team board – said Covax had been slow to secure vaccine deals and deliver doses to countries.
But as of today, Covax has distributed 30 million doses of vaccines in more than 50 countries.
Developed countries have secured 70% of the vaccines that would be available in 2021, according to The Lancet.
The UK, US, EU, Canada, Australia and Japan have already provided 3 billion doses of vaccine, according to the anti-poverty group One Campaign. That’s 1.2 billion more doses than they need to give their population.
Gavi said he expects up to 1.8 billion doses to be available for the 92 middle- and lower-income countries eligible for Covax strikes. This corresponds to about 28% of the vaccine coverage of these countries.
But Gavi has also acknowledged that the rapidly changing nature of vaccine supplies means they will regularly update this forecast.
