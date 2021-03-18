Super Nintendo World Opens in Osaka, Japan – Boston News, Weather, Sports

(CNN) – Kids and adults alike waited their turn to try out the world’s first Super Nintendo World and its life-size Mushroom Kingdom, which opened Thursday at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka.

Many wore the iconic red Mario hat, while others were adorned head to toe in Nintendo memories.

Minutes after attendees were allowed to enter, lines were formed to take pictures with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Toad.

Sisters Mika and Yuko Kobayashi – one wearing a Yoshi ribbon while holding a Mario doll – said they became excited when they first entered the new park. They have been playing Nintendo Games since they were kids, they said. One added that “it is no exaggeration to say that Mario raised me”.

Using a Princess Peach headband, Sakura Konohana said the park “is beyond my expectations. I feel like I’m in Mario ‘s world.”

While attendees are allowed to interact with the characters – who speak in their own voices listening to video games – they cannot touch them because of coronavirus protocols. So, for now, there is no tough fight or hug. By comparison, Disney parks are currently not allowing character photos amid the pandemic.

Covid-19 restrictions at Universal Studios Japan include incoming temperature controls, mandatory masking, hand wiper everywhere, social distance in the line and signs in front of supervisors asking riders to refrain from screaming.

This last requirement is not limited to Super Nintendo World. A group of Japanese theme parks asked visitors “shout in their hearts“Instead of being noisy last summer in a story that went viral.

Capacity is limited to 10,000 people per day, or about half of pre-COVID visitors, according to park officials.

Noriko Yoshinaka took the first train from Kyoto on Thursday morning in order to be in the park on opening day.

“I’m scared when I take off my mask to eat food,” Yoshinaka said. “But the park seems to take safety protocols, clearing trips and wiping surfaces whenever people touch them, so I feel safe.”

Many fans said they are more enthusiastic about Koopa’s Challenge: a Mario Kart race in real life through Bowser’s Castle. Riders must wear augmented reality headphones to view other characters’ predictions and runway, as well as collect coins and toss items.

In addition to conventional travel, the entire Super Nintendo World is a comprehensive game in which guests can compete against other players in the park.

As in the video game, visitors can jump up and punch “question blocks” and collect virtual coins. Guests can also purchase Power-up Bands, a wristband that can be connected to a smartphone app, where they can store these coins and virtual keys.

Super Nintendo World cost about half a billion dollars to build and more than six years to develop. The gaming industry – and especially Nintendo – took off during the pandemic as people in the blockchain turned to Nintendo games for escape.

For Nintendo, this is an important step beyond its core business of video games and consoles. The company is amassing its wealth of intellectual property and iconic characters, with Nintendo items in gift shops across the theme park.

“They are on a ten-year strategy to move from being a video game company to an entertainment company” expanding into mobile games, movies, theme parks and merchandise, said David Gibson, Tokyo-based analyst Astris Advisory.

This opening comes as the global theme park industry struggles. Theme parks are reopening in a patchwork all over the world. There are plans to open Super Nintendo Worlds in California, Singapore and Florida. In Orlando, the opening is said to have been postponed until 2025.

Last year, Comcast CEO Stephen Burke told Nintendo “it ‘s one of the biggest potential turnout executives you can have for any type of IP. Up there with Harry Potter. ”

Super Nintendo World was originally set to open last summer ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The two have pulled back by about a year and along with the Olympics, Super Nintendo World was expected to attract an influx of tourists and boost economic activity.

The borders of Japan arestill closed, so international travelers can not yet come to the park. The Osaka state of emergency was lifted only earlier this month, andTokyois still under statement.

At the opening ceremony, creator Mario Shigeru Miyamoto said he hopes the whole world can visit the park when the pandemic is over.

