5,430 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine given in SK.

Another 5,430 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 118,195.

5,430 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered in the following regions: Far North West (274), Far North East (131), North West (641), North Central (178), North East (54), Saskatoon ( 778), Central West (35), Central East (33), Regina (2,630), South-West (431) and South-East (245). Of the doses administered March 17, 1,904 were delivered at the Regina drive clinic location alone.

For a list of first- and second-dose doses in Saskatchewan geographically administered, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update.

As of March 17, 66,101 appointments have been booked using the new appointment systems: 47,726 online and 18,375 by telephone.

The Phase 2 Vaccine Delivery Plan has started

Starting at noon today, residents 67 and older can book their COVID-19 vaccination appointments online or by phone.

Also included in Phase Two are those that are considered clinically extremely vulnerable and choose assembled living environments such as group homes for people with intellectual disabilities and emergency shelters.

Individuals who may be considered clinically extremely vulnerable will receive a letter with instructions for booking appointments. A complete list of extremely clinically sensitive conditions is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19.

Living community settings will be contacted about how they can book appointments based on their services and clients, whether online, by phone or through a mobile clinic.

While eligibility categories have been expanded to the Phase 2 recommendations, vaccinations and eligibility for individuals identified in Phase 1 will continue until completed. This includes completing all first and second doses for residents and in-house staff for long-term care and personal care.

Additional information on qualifying and how to book your appointment is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-care-dministration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-seshealths/2019-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/ vaccine- prenotim.

Through the Vaccination Clinic in Regina it was expanded to residents aged 68, 69 years

Following the updated instruction of the National Immunization Advisory Committee (NACI) that residents older than 65 years can receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, the immunization clinic in Regina is now available for residents aged 60-64, 68 and 69 years. age groups must ensure that the site supports the request. Regina driving throughout the day is expected to be open to ages 65, 66 and 67.

The car clinic is located on the grounds of the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. (Lewvan Drive and 11 Avenue) and is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. You can not book an appointment for the clinic in advance.

It is anticipated that this age range will continue to expand rapidly and qualified residents are required to check the website regularly for updates: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/covid-19- vaccine / vaccination booking.

Daily statistics COVID-19

There are 115 new COVID-19 cases to report to Saskatchewan on March 18, bringing the total of the provinces to 31,085 cases.

A Saskatchewan resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. Death was reported in the 80+ age group from the Saskatoon area.

New cases are found in West North West (1), North West (4), North Central (3), North East (3), Saskatoon (15), Central West (2), Central East (5), Regina (65 ), South-West (3), South-Central (3) and South-East (8) areas. Three (3) new cases are pending residence information. Four (4) cases with pending residence information were assigned to the North Central area.

There are a total of 29,392 recoveries and 1,282 cases are considered active.

One hundred and thirty-six (136) people are in the hospital. One hundred and nine (109) people are receiving hospital care: Far North West (3), North North East (1), North West (5), North Central (6), Saskatoon (41), Central East (6), Regina (41), South-West (1), South-Center (2) and South-East (3). Twenty-seven (27) persons are in intensive care: North West (1), Saskatoon (11), Central East (3), Regina (11) and South Central (1).

The seven-day average of new daily cases is 128 (10.4 new cases per 100,000). A chart comparing today’s average with data collected over the past few months is available on the Saskatchewan Government website. Please visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

There were 2,872 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on March 17, 2021.

To date, 620,536 COVID-19 tests have been developed in Saskatchewan. As of March 16, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, the Saskatchewan level per capita was 521,050 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 687,834 tests performed per million population.

As of March 18, there are no confirmed new Variations of Concern (VOC) variants to report. There are 135 confirmed variants of concern in Saskatchewan: 129 B1.1.1.7 (MB) and six B1.351 (SA). The Regina area accounts for 121 (or 90 percent) of the confirmed VOC cases reported in Saskatchewan.

In addition to confirmed cases, there are currently 433 alleged VOC cases reported in the Far North (1), Saskatoon (12), Central East (6), Regina (368), South-Central (27), and South-East (19)) zonat.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among health care workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date, per capita testing rate and current numbers of confirmed variants of concern can be found on the Saskatchewan Government Website. Please visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and- risk-of-19-in-saskatchewan.

Act to Reduce COVID-19 Transmission in Regina

There is an increased risk of COVID-19 in Regina due to the transmission of disturbing variants from the community.

It is recommended that Regina and area residents – especially those over the age of 50 – not consider increasing their household bubbles to include 2-3 families up to 10 people. They should consider staying alone with their current family.

While worship services across the province will be able to expand to 30 percent capacity or 150 people, whichever is smaller starting March 19, places of worship in Regina and neighboring communities will remain at current levels of capacity that is a maximum of 30 individuals, with the necessary instructions for physical distancing and camouflage. This will remain in effect until April 5, 2021 and will be evaluated at that time.

Nearby communities include: Belle Plaine, Pense, Grand Coulee, Lumsden Beach, Regina Beach, Craven, Lumsden, Edenwold, Pilot Butte, White City, Balgonie, Kronau, Davin, Gray, Riceton, RM of Lajord, RM of Edenwold, RM e Sherwood, RM of Pense and RM of Lumsden.

All Regina residents, those working in Regina and the area, and those planning to travel to the region are required to observe all best personal protective measures at this time to avoid further restrictions. Minimize risk in the city and throughout the region.

Wear your mask in all public places, including all workplaces

Wash non-medical masks daily

Maintain physical distance

Wash your hands often

Reduce activities outside your home. List the intake or intake on the curb. If you are able to work from home, work from home at this time.

Avoid all unnecessary trips to and from Regina

If you have any symptoms, stay home and arrange a COVID-19 test. If someone in your home has symptoms, the whole house should stay home until the test results are known. Test information is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-care-dministration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-seshealths/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information.

Implementation of Public Health Measures

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under Public Health Act, 1994. Public health inspectors will rely on their efforts to report offenders to ensure businesses and events are brought into line as quickly as possible, in addition to enforcement efforts that have been undertaken by police agencies across the province.

For more information on current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-masa.

Weekly Reporting of Number Testing and Cases for Youth

COVID-19 case trends in school-age children are being monitored. The weekly report of cases and test numbers for children aged 0-19 years, including data by age and positivity levels, is posted on www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-Safe-Shkollat-Plani.

General information COVID-19

