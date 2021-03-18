International
Denmark to limit the number of non-Western residents in slums
The center-left government of Denmark plans to reduce the number of “non-Western” residents in housing areas across the country to 30 percent or less within ten consecutive years of tough immigration proposals.
The Social Democrats’ proposed “Mixed Neighborhood” law gives municipalities the right to set up “prevention zones” where they can refuse to rent to non-Danish, EU or EEA or Swiss origin.
For many years, we have turned a blind eye to the development that was taking place and acted only when the integration problems became too great, “said Kaare Dybvad Beck, the country’s interior minister, in a statement explaining the move.
Municipalities and housing organizations, he said, in the past had not intervened in time as large public housing areas entered “a negative spiral”. The bill also gives municipalities the right to deny rent to the unemployed or those with criminal records.
By denying non-European immigrants the right to public housing in some areas, the bill aims to build “a large-scale and targeted change in the current composition of residents in many of the country’s public housing areas”.
To do so, it will also give municipalities the power to force private owners with 20 or more apartments to rent to “non-Western” immigrants so that they can move to predominantly Danish ethnic areas.
The government also plans to ban the use of the term “ghetto” introduced by the previous government to refer to housing areas with large numbers of immigrants, which the bill describes as “stigmatizing”, replacing it with the terms ” transformation area “and” parallel society “.
“The term ghetto is misleading,” Mr Beck said. “I do not use it myself, and I think it overshadows the important work that needs to be done in public housing areas.”
The label is used to refer to areas with more than 1,000 people, more than half of whom are of non-Western origin and who meet at least two of a list of four criteria: that more than 40% are unemployed ; that more than 60 percent of 39-50 year olds do not have upper secondary education; that crime rates are three times higher than average; and that residents have an average income 55% lower than in the surrounding region.
Currently 15 Danish neighborhoods are currently classified as “ghetto zones” and another 25 are rated “at risk”.
Within ghetto zones, some crimes have double the legal penalty and parents are forced to send their children to kindergarten from the age of 1, among other measures.
The ‘ghetto’ law has also led to controversial forced evictions from many areas, with some of the public housing areas subsequently demolished.
Even the left-wing Social Democrat parties widely supported the new policy, with Halime Oguz, spokeswoman for the Socialist Left party, saying on the Altinget website that she hoped the break-up of “parallel societies” would free Danish immigrants from “control”. social “.
It was a “great idea,” she said, to empower municipalities to put immigrants on private rent, and called for the construction of new public housing areas in “areas where many wealthy people live today.”
On the right, Alex Ahrendtsen, housing spokesman for the Danish People’s Popular Party, appealed the decision to lift the ghetto mandate.
“In the past, they have been judged ‘housing areas with social challenges,'” he said. “Now they’re struggling with ‘parallel society’ and ‘transformation zones.’ We at the Danish People’s Party will continue to call them ‘ghetto zones.'”
