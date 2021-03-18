10 years after the Syrian uprising, a boy who helped ignite war fuses doubted it was worth it

His arrest helped spark an uprising against the rule of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. But 10 years later, Bashir Abazayd wonders if the revolt is worth it.

“I sacrificed everything,” he says softly, talking on the phone.

In the past decade, Abazayd says, he has lost his brother to an airstrike, his father to a broken heart 10 days later, and his mother and other siblings in Jordan. A conflict he inadvertently helped to ignite engulfed his home, his city, his friends and his youth, and ignited the Middle East.

Abazayd, 25, was just a teenager when, he says, he was arrested and charged with smashing anti-government graffiti on the walls of his school in the southwestern Syrian city of Daraa.

“Who would have believed that the regime would kill its own people with chemicals and warplanes?” he asks, speaking from the Black Sea port of Samsun in Turkey, where he lives, referring to the chemical attacks widely blamed on the Assad government. “That he would destroy houses, hospitals, schools and markets, whole cities, that he would burn villages?”

Bashir Abazayd with his daughter in Turkey.

Ten years later, the Syrian authorities’ treatment of the boys they said were responsible for the inscriptions is widely considered the fuse that sparked the uprising against Assad and made Daraa its cradle. The ensuing war was bloodier and more brutal than most could have predicted the killing of hundreds of thousands of people, displacing half the pre-war population 22 million and the disappearance of the economy.

Abazayd says that, inspired by the mass protests overthrown by dictators in Tunisia and Egypt, he and his friends were enthralled by the slippery Arab Spring and wanted to send a message to Assad, a British-trained ophthalmologist whose family had ruled Syria for more than four decades at the time.

In the same period, inscriptions appeared on the wall of their school.

“It’s your turn, doctor,” the message read. “Freedom”.

Over the course of three weeks, Abazayd gave conflicting accounts about his involvement with the inscriptions. He now says that he and his friends had nothing to do with him, but that it did not take long and the Syrian security forces gathered them anyway.

No court or prison records are publicly available in Syria to officially confirm that Abazayd was arrested in connection with anti-Assad inscriptions in 2011.

However, the Daraa Martyrs Documentation Office, which has documented civilian casualties and detentions in Daraa province since 2011, shared the names of 16 boys aged 10 to 14 who it says were arrested and Abazayd was on the list.

Two activists and a local cameraman in Daraa also confirmed that he was among those arrested.

The cradle of revolution

Syria stands in ruins, and while all territories remain out of government control, Assad maintains undeniable control over what is left of a country that was once a Middle East power plant.

Frightened by its experiences in Afghanistan and Iraq, the United States, meanwhile, has done its best not to get involved in another long and costly war. Instead, it has trained and equipped armed opposition groups and used sanctions and airstrikes to pressure Assad to resign or change position, with little success.

Neither Abazayd nor his friends are to blame for what happened after the news of their arrests spread.

Some Syrians believe that the uprising was imminent and that if it had not been caused in Daraa, it would have been caused in another city. In early 2011, Daraa was an extremely important city just for its proximity to a border crossing with Jordan.

Abazayd describes in a shaky voice how he was beaten with sticks and cables in custody until his face was unrecognizable and he wished he was dead.

Daraa’s men took to the streets, demanding the release of the boys. Then, after Friday prayers on March 18, 2011, security forces opened fire on protesters, reportedly killing two of them in what activists consider to be the first deaths of the insurgency.

The fuse was on.

The demonstrations spread like wildfire, followed by a savage blow. Soon Assad, who comes from the Alawite sect, a branch of Shiite Islam, was at war with his people.

As time went on, the conflict became more complex as foreign powers, militant groups, the Kurds, a stateless ethnic group based in the Middle East, and the extremist group Islamic State all intervened, weaving a web of warring parties. Russia and Iran have backed the government, while the US, Gulf Arab states and Turkey have backed rebel groups.

The U.S. was also among the countries to send troops to fight ISIS, which used the instability to expand the caliphate’s self-proclaimed territory and supported the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in its battle against the militants. To date, about 900 U.S. troops are in Syria working to secure the permanent defeat of ISIS, according to U.S. Central Command.

Two Syrian boys photographed amid destroyed buildings in a rebel-held area in the Syrian city of Daraa in 2017. Mohamad Abazeed / AFP via Getty Images

Video footage shared on social media Thursday appears to show people gathering outside the Omari Mosque in Daraa, where the deadly demonstration began ten years ago.

In the video, a banner can be seen hanging from the mosque decorated with the words in Arabic: 18 March. Revolution is a right … and a right never dies. People also dance and shout cheers such as Syria is ours, not Assads.

Despite the violence, for many Syrians those heady months at the beginning of the revolution were full of hope.

“We started having these in-depth conversations about democracy, about the form of the state, about the regime, about the kind of democracy we will have,” said Daraa, Malath Alzoubi, a journalist who took part in early demonstrations in the city and now lives in London.

“We thought it was a wave and we are part of that wave,” he said, referring to the Arab Spring uprisings that were unfolding across the Middle East.

Hope fades

The fiery optimism that drove many Syrian revolutionaries slowly died.

For some, it was when the Russians joined the conflict on the part of the government in 2015 or when the Syrian army regained control of their cities. For others, it gradually faded. Among some, it continues to burn despite destruction.

Many opposition supporters in Syria feel disappointed by the international community, which they say has failed to protect civilians from the Assad government. Others were bitterly disappointed by President Barack Obama’s decision not to intervene against Assad after accusing the government of deploying chemical weapons against civilians, even though he had said their use would be a “red line” for the US.

In July 2018, Russian-backed Syrian government forces raised the national flag over Daraa and recaptured the vital border point with Jordan in a significant victory for Assad.

As part of a deal drafted by Moscow, rebel fighters were given the opportunity to leave Daraa and go with their families to other parts of the country held by the rebels or accept an amnesty offer from the government.

A Syrian rebel aims his rifle inside a classroom of a school in Homs province in 2012. File AP

Syrian government forces also agreed not to enter the main residential area of ​​the city, known as Daraa al-Balad, on condition that the rebels there give up their heavy weapons, said Omar Hariri, a member of the Office of the Documentation of Daraa Martyrs, rights monitoring group.

A friend of Abazayd, who takes responsibility for painting the anti-Assad message in February 2011, still lives in that part of Daraa. The friend, who wishes to remain anonymous because he worries he will be targeted by Syrian forces, says he regrets not leaving the city while he still had a chance.

The former rebel fighter, whom the documentation office also identified as among those arrested in 2011, believes it is only a matter of time before the government takes over the enclave and arrests or kills those inside.

“I made a wrong decision. I should have left Daraa,” he said recently by phone. “I’m a dad right now, and that makes me even more worried.”

Signs of war

While Daraa may no longer be on the front lines of the war, life remains difficult.

The city and the wider province have been ravaged by targeted and random killings clashes between government forces and former rebels, said Hariri of the documentation office.

The violence highlights Assad’s battle to bring communities to their feet long after his forces raised the Syrian flag in their towns and villages.

Residents say electricity is scarce and people wait in line for hours to buy bread. Syria’s currency has fallen due to the war and the damaging economic crisis.

A member of the pro-government Syrian forces holds an Islamic State flag while standing on a street in the ancient city of Palmyra in 2016 after troops recaptured the city from ISIS. AFP via Getty Images file

More than half of the Syrian population cannot afford a basic meal; the price of staple foods is more than 200 percent higher than it was this time last year, according to United Nations.

And the prospect that everything will improve soon feels distant.

Talks in Geneva between the government, the opposition and civil society groups aiming to revise the Syrian constitution have made little progress, and Assad is guaranteed a fourth consecutive seven-year term in this year’s presidential election.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the Biden administration will continue to promote a political solution to end the conflict and seek to restore the U.S. leadership of humanitarian aid in the country.

He added that if there is to be a lasting end to the conflict, the Syrian government should change its behavior, but he did not call for Assad to step down.

Meanwhile, those outside Daraa have also suffered. A generation of young Syrians scattered across the globe have lost their youth from the devastating conflict.

Damaged and destroyed buildings in the southern Syrian city of Daraa in 2017. Mohamad Abazeed / AFP via Getty Images file

Abazayd, who once helped his father’s farm but now works long hours as a construction worker in Turkey, says he barely remembers life before Syria began to self-destruct. Instead of a quiet childhood, his memories are fighter jets, destruction and fear, he says.

The father of a daughter now, he wants to return to Daraa to visit the graves of his brother and father, but he is realistic that that day will not be soon.

And yet, with all that he has lost, he remains challenging.

“I am confident that the revolution will continue and there will be more anniversaries in the coming years until the Syrians, with the help of Western countries, remove Bashar Assad and his regime,” he said.

Syrian officials did not respond to a request for comment.