Tanzanian President John Magufuli, who withdrew his international condemnation for rejecting the threat of a coronavirus pandemic and refusing to receive vaccines for his country, has died at the age of 61, possibly due to complications from the coronavirus.

Magufuli, nicknamed the Bulldozer, won early praise after being elected in 2015 for his efforts to modernize Tanzania’s economy and tackle corruption and government waste. But he became increasingly authoritarian over time, concentrating the power of mayors and hitting journalists and political opponents. He died just five months after being re-elected for a second term in a vote that independent observers say was marred by allegations of voter fraud and intimidation.

As the coronavirus pandemic swept across the world, Magufuli stood out from other African and world leaders by dismissing the severity of the pandemic and refusing to buy vaccines for his country.

Opposition leaders say Magufuli died after contracting the coronavirus, though the Tanzanian government say he died of a heart attack after being admitted to a hospital in Dar es Salaam on 6 March.

The president was last seen on February 27 and his apparent absence sparked rumors of his ill health. Until then, the late Tanzanian president was a fierce denier of COVID-19, even though hospitals were flooded and religious leaders rang alarm bells about the number of funerals they were leading. Still, the Magufulis government stopped releasing any statistics on COVID-19 in May last year and then in June declared the country free of coronavirus.

For months, the health ministry failed to implement a response, instead encouraging evaporation, traditional remedies and prayer. When Denmark reported that two of its nationals tested positive for coronavirus after traveling to Tanzania, Magufuli shamelessly acknowledged the presence of the virus in his home country, but he blamed Tanzanians who traveled abroad for bringing the virus home. He was just as skeptical of COVID-19 vaccines, even though the World Health Organization punished him.

When Magufuli was first sworn in as president in 2015, he was celebrated for his tough stance on corruption and his vigorous efforts to cut government spending. He assigned a bleached cabinet that was ready half the size of his predecessors and abolished the extravagant Independence Day celebrations.

The former public works minister was seen primarily as a compromise foreign candidate as the liberation movement, the ruling party Chama cha Mapinduzi, appeared to be losing steam and popularity among voters. Magufuli immediately launched in Tanzania’s fifth five-year development plan, which focused on cultivating industrialization for economic transformation and human development. The plan turned into a national vision not seen since the 1970s, envisioned in state discipline, tax-saving and tax collection, as African electoral scholar Dan Paget wrote.

The Magufulis administration oversaw major infrastructure projects, including widened highways, improved rail system and a high-speed bus transit network. He hit tax fraudsters and he was shocked Tanzanian revenue authority. Then he went after foreign companies. He famously engaged in an episode of the multinational venture with gold mining company Acacia, a Canadian subsidiary of Barrick Gold.

Magufuli accused the company of theft by not paying the proper taxes and exporting more gold than was declared. The bitter dispute lasted two years and led to a $ 300 million fine, ending with the Tanzanian government seizing 16 percent of the shares in its mines and 50 percent state royalties. While deterring foreign companies, the move was celebrated at home.

Living up to his nickname, Magufuli increasingly hit civil society and the independent press. Under his rule, live parliamentary debates and television stations were conserved fined for the broadcast of press conferences by non-governmental organizations critical of the government.

Police also disrupted opposition rallies and arrested rival presidential candidates eight times on the eve of the 2020 elections.His government turn off several newspapers and criminalized the president’s online criticism. Days before the official announcement of Magufulis’s death, Tanzanian police arrested a man who speculated about the deaths of presidents online.

As he suffocated the democratic space, Magufuli filled it with his personality greater than life. it prohibited pregnant teenagers from school, pushed into the campaign tracks to TELL his personal condition, and sowed doubt on COVID-19 vaccines, implying that Tanzanians were being used as guinea pigs for untested medical experiments.

His successor, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, will have to decide what Magufulis’s legacy will hold. According to Tanzania constitution, she will remain in the presidency until the next national elections in 2025, when she will be allowed to run for a second term.

She is already being celebrated as Tanzania’s first president and it is important that Suluhu Hassan is from Zanzibar, the semi-autonomous island off the coast of Tanzania, which has PROVE increasingly politically opposed to the continent and the ruling party. A Muslim woman, Suluhu Hassan told her male colleagues in the ruling party looked down To her. Still, she has been Magufulis running mate since 2015 and approved policies that saw Tanzania increasingly isolated from the global scene. Suluhu Hassan himself announced the deaths of the presidents, but only a few days ago perpetuated lack of clarity about Magufulis’s poor health.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price expressed condolences in a statement Thursday that cited the coronavirus and hinted at a democracy in Tanzania. The United States remains committed to continuing to support Tanzanians as they advocate for respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms and work to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. We hope that Tanzania will move forward on a democratic and prosperous path.