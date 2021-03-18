Transit Driver Assessment Day recognized throughout the state





Transit drivers include bus, train, ferry operators, and maintenance crews who keep everyone at work to provide transportation for the public.

MAINE, Maine Transit drivers around the state who have fought during the pandemic were recognized Thursday as part of Transit Driver Assessment Day. Leaders of the Connecting Community for Bangor City were hosted for lunch by Humble Restaurant and Food and Medicine organizations as part of the event. Transit drivers include bus, train, ferry operators, and maintenance crews who keep everyone at work to provide transportation for the public. Donna Loving is a front-line bus driver. She said it has been difficult for many drivers to decide if they should continue to drive during the pandemic. “Right now we only have a shortage of drivers for various reasons and that’s a nationwide thing,” she said. You will find it with school bus drivers, with all kinds of drivers. It is really a nationwide lack of this. So, they were really down now. But our national team [union] has lost many members due to COVID-19. Loving said the city of Bangor has consistently provided bus drivers with the safety equipment they need during the pandemic. #HeyBangor, riding the bus today? Please take a moment to thank yours @ batcc driver! pic.twitter.com/GFbiycuFWs – City of Bangor, Maine (@CityofBangorME) March 18, 2021 In southern Maine, eight transit operators launched a campaign to educate the public about what operators are doing to allow safe travel during the pandemic. Organizers said the campaign begins on Transit Driver Assessment Day to recognize the efforts of transit workers to keep passengers safe during the pandemic. Throughout the past year, our operators and our customers have tackled the virus storm together, said Craig Pendleton, director of foreign affairs at Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach Transit. We thank our riders for showing patience and understanding as we slowly but surely move forward to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable transport for all. Agencies have set up a website, TransitTogether.org, which provides information about proven security protocols that each agency has in place, as well as information about what transit security experts say. The website also contains an interactive map of transit routes in the region.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos