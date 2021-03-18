People across the country stand together to oppose gender-based violence

Even my dog ​​understands when I say no it was one of many brightly painted signs, brought to a protest in Tork as people stood up against gender-based violence.

About 100 masked people gathered at the Grand Parade, standing on the X carefully marked with chalk to maintain social distance.

Many protesters today referred to the disappearance of Sarah Everard in London. Photo: Larry Cummins

We are all Sarah, a young woman told the crowd, referring to Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive who disappeared while walking home to London on March 3rd. Her body was later found in Kent and a Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with her murder. Her death has sparked outrage and international protests.

Women are constantly watching over the shoulder, told the crowd Heather OCallaghan, organizer of the event with Rosa (Reproduction rights, against oppression, sexism and harshness).

The man who killed Sarah Everard was not just a bad apple. The issue is not what we wear or where we go. Not that men are inherently dangerous. It is a systematic issue that thrives on the misogyny and oppression of women, young people, and people of color in particular.

Stefanie Di Croce addresses the crowd at the Limerick rally. Photo: Liam Burke / Press 22s

“It is the same system that makes it almost impossible to escape domestic violence when housing is so scarce and shelters for victims and their children are severely underfunded.

Told solidarity adviser-People before winning Fiona Ryan Irish Examiner that the organizers of the event had tried hard to keep the protest safe and only asked people to come who could do it within their 5 km.

I think it is important during this international wave of the fight against gender-based violence, it is important for Cork to stand with that movement and show solidarity.

“In Ireland there has been an 88% increase in intimate partner violence during a pandemic report found, and within the same study, 83% of women felt they needed to restrict their movements for fear of sexual harassment or sexual violence.” said Mrs. Ryan.

Sarah Everard’s death re-traumatized women internationally and made them watch our behaviors. I was chatting on Twitter with a woman who said she learned at a very young age to hold her key between her fingers [as a weapon].

“I realized that my mother taught me when I was barely double-digit. This so-called common sense is actually fear. Her fear of the unknown, because so many of us experience bullying on a daily basis.”

The KS protest was one of many organized this week by Rosa and former TD Ruth Coppinger.

Limerik

In Limerick, a small but passionate group of activists came together on the corner of Thomas Street and OConnell Street as they spoke out to end gender-based violence.

Stefanie Dicroce, Claire Moroney and Aislinn O’Keeffe at Limerick protest against gender-based violence. Photo: Liam Burke / Press 22

The crowd, which numbered close to 30, quickly choked an anti-masquerade, who had tried to grab the rally, with cheers such as Whose streets? Our roads.

Stefanie Di Croce, an activist who spoke out, said she felt trapped in her home during the winter for fear of walking alone in the dark.

If I come out, am I doing the right thing. If something happens to me, will I be blamed for it? She asked.

Over the past year, there has been one after another event that has just oppressed women. “There was the mother and baby house, the cervical scandal and now she was looking at what happened to Sarah Everard.”

Profiled protesters: I should not prepare like that for leaving the house.

Every time I leave home, I wonder how I can protect myself if I am attacked.

This is according to Hannah Myers, one of the participants in the KS demonstration to protest against violence against women.

Although she considers herself calm, she feels so insecure on the street that she checks to have a gun – like the keys to hitting an attacker or the perfume to be sprayed in their eyes – before leaving the house.

She hides when she is going home from work at night if she sees a man who could follow her, falling at the gates or waiting behind the bushes until they pass.

I always make sure I am prepared when I go out, so I am always ready to fight if I need to. I think this makes me afraid to go out because I always have to prepare mentally.

I do not have to prepare for leaving home like that.

Ms Myers said she took part in the protest to defend women’s rights, their right to security and their right to live as a free human being like men.

People call women whores because that is how they are seen, as low as a female dog. “Sometimes I would like to be a man so I can go out there and have a freer life,” she said.

Speaking out

Attendees were invited to pick up the microphone at the protest, all wearing masks and distancing themselves from society.

Niamh Marshall, who did not know about the protest in advance but joined when she saw it unfold, accepted the invitation, telling the crowd how she had been taught by her parents to protect herself from men since she was a child.

Speaking of the Examiner Irishman, she said: As we have seen, violence is at an all-time high. “It will not go away if we do not start talking to this generation.”

As a woman of color, she said she was sexualized and fetishized at an early age.

My father told me how to protect myself. My mother told me, men will do this to you. It was not one.

As a kid told you, oh if he hugs you just because you like him, oh, hug your uncle and I wanted to talk about it.

I’m tired of people trying to make me feel small. Little women sitting at home, hiding her face, hiding her body, I’m sick of it, these are our ways too, she said.

Awareness raising

Kasey Kenny, 23, took part in a protest to protect women’s rights and to protest against sexual violence. She hopes raising awareness of these issues will help build a safer and better world for her little sister.

I’m afraid to walk the streets alone, even in the middle of the day, so I can not imagine what it would be like for him after a few years, so I want to try my best to limit it, she said.

It’s a long war, but these small protests help.